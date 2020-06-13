Apartment List
/
WY
/
laramie
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:53 PM

11 Apartments for rent in Laramie, WY

📍

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
435 Mitchell St
435 East Mitchell Street, Laramie, WY
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
4 bedroom Condo at Sun Chase Village - Available this June, this ground level, 4 bedroom, 2 bath condo has a built-in breakfast bar, washer/dryer in unit and access to many amenities like a basketball court, fitness center and clubhouse.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1736 Sanders Dr
1736 East Sanders Drive, Laramie, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2400 sqft
1736 Sanders Dr Available 07/01/20 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath town home - Located close to the south lot, this town home has just what you are looking for! Available 7/1/2020 Rent is $1500/mth and the deposit is the same. Tenant pays all utilities.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1556 N 28th St
1556 North 28th Street, Laramie, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2445 sqft
1556 N 28th St Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 bed twin home - Available in August, this practically brand new twin home is available for rent. $1750/mth and the deposit is the same.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1113 Palmer
1113 East Palmer Drive, Laramie, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1600 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Nicer than usual Townhouse with yard and fence - Property Id: 295034 Nicer townhome with large kitchen, eating, and living areas. Deck in the backyard with fence and grass.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
2075 Venture Drive
2075 Venture Drive, Laramie, WY
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$995
1656 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! Furnished This large main level four bed, two bath apartment boasts over 1,650 square feet. Rent includes cable, internet, electric, gas, water/sewer, and trash.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
917 Russell Street
917 East Spring Creek Drive, Laramie, WY
6 Bedrooms
$2,100
2208 sqft
Very large well lit house for rent! Two kitchens and two sets of washers and dryers, fenced in small backyard and 1 stall garage! Tenants pay all utilities, no pets!

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
1154 North 18th Street
1154 North 18th Street, Laramie, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1760 sqft
Charming 3 bed 2 bath townhouse! Tenants pay gas and electric and no pets! More pictures of the outside to come!

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
429 Mitchell I-5
429 Mitchell St, Laramie, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
988 sqft
Pet Friendly!!! 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo on the lower level with master bedroom with your own bathroom and walk in closet in Sunchase Village. Washer & dryer in unit. Tenants pay gas and electric.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
115 S. Taylor St. - A
115 South Taylor Street, Laramie, WY
2 Bedrooms
$875
1150 sqft
Tenant pays gas and electric. Rent is $850.00 plus $25 Admin fee. Security Deposit $875. Pets Negotiable. *Additional Pet Deposit Required. $500 pet deposit, per pet. 2 pet maximum

1 of 5

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
412 E Flint St
412 East Flint Street, Laramie, WY
1 Bedroom
$599
412 E Flint St Available 08/01/20 Tiny living at its finest! - This newly renovated home is just a few minutes away from campus, shopping and dining. The rent is $599 and deposit is the same.
Results within 5 miles of Laramie

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
27 Olson Lane
27 Olson Lane, Albany County, WY
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
5328 sqft
Must see home in the country! This home features 4 bedrooms, 3 baths and an extra toilet in the laundry room! Large kitchen for entertaining along with 3 different family rooms (two of which are already furnished)! Laundry room with washer and

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Laramie?
The average rent price for Laramie rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,250.
What cities do people live in to commute to Laramie?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Laramie from include Cheyenne, and Ranchettes.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cheyenne, WY
Ranchettes, WY