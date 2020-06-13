/
11 Apartments for rent in Laramie, WY📍
435 Mitchell St
435 East Mitchell Street, Laramie, WY
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
4 bedroom Condo at Sun Chase Village - Available this June, this ground level, 4 bedroom, 2 bath condo has a built-in breakfast bar, washer/dryer in unit and access to many amenities like a basketball court, fitness center and clubhouse.
1736 Sanders Dr
1736 East Sanders Drive, Laramie, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2400 sqft
1736 Sanders Dr Available 07/01/20 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath town home - Located close to the south lot, this town home has just what you are looking for! Available 7/1/2020 Rent is $1500/mth and the deposit is the same. Tenant pays all utilities.
1556 N 28th St
1556 North 28th Street, Laramie, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2445 sqft
1556 N 28th St Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 bed twin home - Available in August, this practically brand new twin home is available for rent. $1750/mth and the deposit is the same.
1113 Palmer
1113 East Palmer Drive, Laramie, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1600 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Nicer than usual Townhouse with yard and fence - Property Id: 295034 Nicer townhome with large kitchen, eating, and living areas. Deck in the backyard with fence and grass.
2075 Venture Drive
2075 Venture Drive, Laramie, WY
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$995
1656 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! Furnished This large main level four bed, two bath apartment boasts over 1,650 square feet. Rent includes cable, internet, electric, gas, water/sewer, and trash.
917 Russell Street
917 East Spring Creek Drive, Laramie, WY
6 Bedrooms
$2,100
2208 sqft
Very large well lit house for rent! Two kitchens and two sets of washers and dryers, fenced in small backyard and 1 stall garage! Tenants pay all utilities, no pets!
1154 North 18th Street
1154 North 18th Street, Laramie, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1760 sqft
Charming 3 bed 2 bath townhouse! Tenants pay gas and electric and no pets! More pictures of the outside to come!
429 Mitchell I-5
429 Mitchell St, Laramie, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
988 sqft
Pet Friendly!!! 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo on the lower level with master bedroom with your own bathroom and walk in closet in Sunchase Village. Washer & dryer in unit. Tenants pay gas and electric.
115 S. Taylor St. - A
115 South Taylor Street, Laramie, WY
2 Bedrooms
$875
1150 sqft
Tenant pays gas and electric. Rent is $850.00 plus $25 Admin fee. Security Deposit $875. Pets Negotiable. *Additional Pet Deposit Required. $500 pet deposit, per pet. 2 pet maximum
412 E Flint St
412 East Flint Street, Laramie, WY
1 Bedroom
$599
412 E Flint St Available 08/01/20 Tiny living at its finest! - This newly renovated home is just a few minutes away from campus, shopping and dining. The rent is $599 and deposit is the same.
27 Olson Lane
27 Olson Lane, Albany County, WY
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
5328 sqft
Must see home in the country! This home features 4 bedrooms, 3 baths and an extra toilet in the laundry room! Large kitchen for entertaining along with 3 different family rooms (two of which are already furnished)! Laundry room with washer and
