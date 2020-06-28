All apartments in Denver
West End Lofts

1435 Wazee Street · No Longer Available
Location

1435 Wazee Street, Denver, CO 80202
Downtown Denver

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1435 Wazee St Unit 401 Available 10/01/19 Beautiful Lodo Loft! - Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb occupants.

Available for a flexible lease.

To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties. The Zillow 'Send Tour Request' option is not currently available.

This gorgeous modernized city loft has hardwood floors, exposed brick walls, high ceilings, and a private balcony with plenty of room for outdoor living. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, microwave, and a gas stove. The bedroom has a large walk-in closet which houses the stacked washer and dryer making laundry super convenient.

There is 1 parking space in the garage. You also have easy access to public transportation via the bus system or the trains at Union Station which is just a 10 minute walk away.

Youll have quick access to any downtown experiences you are looking for. Tons of restaurants, night life venues, stadiums, Elitch Gardens, Museum of Modern Art, and more. Greenspace is easy to get to with the Cherry Creek trail system just a few hundred feet away giving you biking or walking access to the parks along the South Platte River. Capital Hill is just a mile away and the Auraria Campus is across the creek.

Water, Sewer, Trash will be included in rent for an additional $75/month.
Sorry, this property does not accept housing vouchers.
Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.
Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com
Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.

Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.

Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person (see application Terms of Agreement for details).
If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.
Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.
Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted. 48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.

The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.rentmedenver.com If the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

(RLNE5139743)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does West End Lofts have any available units?
West End Lofts doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does West End Lofts have?
Some of West End Lofts's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is West End Lofts currently offering any rent specials?
West End Lofts is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is West End Lofts pet-friendly?
Yes, West End Lofts is pet friendly.
Does West End Lofts offer parking?
Yes, West End Lofts offers parking.
Does West End Lofts have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, West End Lofts offers units with in unit laundry.
Does West End Lofts have a pool?
No, West End Lofts does not have a pool.
Does West End Lofts have accessible units?
No, West End Lofts does not have accessible units.
Does West End Lofts have units with dishwashers?
Yes, West End Lofts has units with dishwashers.

