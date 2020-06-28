West End Lofts.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

1435 Wazee St Unit 401 Available 10/01/19 Beautiful Lodo Loft! - Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb occupants.



Available for a flexible lease.



To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties. The Zillow 'Send Tour Request' option is not currently available.



This gorgeous modernized city loft has hardwood floors, exposed brick walls, high ceilings, and a private balcony with plenty of room for outdoor living. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, microwave, and a gas stove. The bedroom has a large walk-in closet which houses the stacked washer and dryer making laundry super convenient.



There is 1 parking space in the garage. You also have easy access to public transportation via the bus system or the trains at Union Station which is just a 10 minute walk away.



Youll have quick access to any downtown experiences you are looking for. Tons of restaurants, night life venues, stadiums, Elitch Gardens, Museum of Modern Art, and more. Greenspace is easy to get to with the Cherry Creek trail system just a few hundred feet away giving you biking or walking access to the parks along the South Platte River. Capital Hill is just a mile away and the Auraria Campus is across the creek.



Water, Sewer, Trash will be included in rent for an additional $75/month.

Sorry, this property does not accept housing vouchers.

Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.

Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com

Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.



Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.



Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person (see application Terms of Agreement for details).

If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.

Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.

Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted. 48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.



The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.rentmedenver.com If the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com



