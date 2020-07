Amenities

in unit laundry nest technology patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym pool accessible elevator garage parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage business center cc payments coffee bar concierge conference room courtyard dog grooming area e-payments guest suite internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby media room nest technology new construction online portal package receiving smoke-free community yoga

The Henry is painted into the northern corner of one of Denver’s most stylish and eclectic neighborhoods: Platt Park. Tree lined streets that lead to verdant parks and playfields. And with the funky charm of S. Pearl St. as its cultural spine, Platt Park draws a diverse collection of people from around the area.