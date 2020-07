The Covington on Cherry Creek Apartments by Cortland

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel dishwasher carpet extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access media room package receiving yoga cats allowed 24hr maintenance alarm system cc payments coffee bar e-payments internet cafe online portal

Nestled along the Highline Canal in southeast Denver and in close proximity to the Denver Tech Center, relax in one of our modern and spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes at The Covington on Cherry Creek by Cortland. Within easy reach of shops, restaurants and services, our active Colorado apartment community boasts distinctive features like the sparkling blue waters of our pool and spa, 24/7 fitness center and well-lit tennis and basketball courts. Beyond premier apartment home living, you will discover boutiques, bistros and everything in between. Here, everything at The Covington on Cherry Creek by Cortland is designed with happiness in mind.