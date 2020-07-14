All apartments in Denver
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:55 AM

RedPeak Platt Park Townhomes

1131 South Sherman Street · (720) 924-4013
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1131 South Sherman Street, Denver, CO 80210
Platt Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0330 · Avail. Aug 14

$2,745

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1070 sqft

Unit 1114 · Avail. Sep 15

$2,815

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1070 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1132 · Avail. Sep 12

$3,480

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1605 sqft

Unit 0220 · Avail. now

$3,595

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1595 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from RedPeak Platt Park Townhomes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
nest technology
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pool
gym
pet friendly
nest technology
new construction
online portal
smoke-free community
Looking to rent a modern living space in a historic Denver neighborhood? Then look no further than RedPeak Platt Park Townhomes. Our recently built two-bedroom and three-bedroom townhomes feature luxury finishes, attached two-car garages and beautiful, open floorplans. Even better, they’re positioned in the desirable Platt Park neighborhood, with incredible views of the city and mountains, excellent schools, a 2-block walk to the I-25 & Broadway RTD Light Rail station and some of Denver’s best restaurants, shops and parks all within walking distance. Come experience the best of both worlds in a community that’s right where you want to be. We’re eager to show you around.At RedPeak, we’re committed to delivering the best Denver-living experiences because this is where we live, where we were founded and where we’re solely focused. We’re not a company that just manages properties. We own every one of our buildings and truly care about our communities and the people who call them home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60
Deposit: $1000 for all townhomes
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin Fee; $8 Utility Transfer fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions: Breed Restrictions. No weight restrictions. Call for details
Dogs
fee: $300
rent: $30
Cats
fee: $200
rent: $20
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot. 2 Car Attached Garage with every townhome.
Storage Details: None

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does RedPeak Platt Park Townhomes have any available units?
RedPeak Platt Park Townhomes has 4 units available starting at $2,745 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does RedPeak Platt Park Townhomes have?
Some of RedPeak Platt Park Townhomes's amenities include in unit laundry, nest technology, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is RedPeak Platt Park Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
RedPeak Platt Park Townhomes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is RedPeak Platt Park Townhomes pet-friendly?
Yes, RedPeak Platt Park Townhomes is pet friendly.
Does RedPeak Platt Park Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, RedPeak Platt Park Townhomes offers parking.
Does RedPeak Platt Park Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, RedPeak Platt Park Townhomes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does RedPeak Platt Park Townhomes have a pool?
Yes, RedPeak Platt Park Townhomes has a pool.
Does RedPeak Platt Park Townhomes have accessible units?
No, RedPeak Platt Park Townhomes does not have accessible units.
Does RedPeak Platt Park Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, RedPeak Platt Park Townhomes has units with dishwashers.
