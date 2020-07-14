Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard parking garage cats allowed dogs allowed pool gym pet friendly nest technology new construction online portal smoke-free community

Looking to rent a modern living space in a historic Denver neighborhood? Then look no further than RedPeak Platt Park Townhomes. Our recently built two-bedroom and three-bedroom townhomes feature luxury finishes, attached two-car garages and beautiful, open floorplans. Even better, they’re positioned in the desirable Platt Park neighborhood, with incredible views of the city and mountains, excellent schools, a 2-block walk to the I-25 & Broadway RTD Light Rail station and some of Denver’s best restaurants, shops and parks all within walking distance. Come experience the best of both worlds in a community that’s right where you want to be. We’re eager to show you around.At RedPeak, we’re committed to delivering the best Denver-living experiences because this is where we live, where we were founded and where we’re solely focused. We’re not a company that just manages properties. We own every one of our buildings and truly care about our communities and the people who call them home.