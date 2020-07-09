Parkside Apartments.

Lease Length: 6-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $400 up to one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 (1 pet) $550 (2 pets)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Call for breed restrictions
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.