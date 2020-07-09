All apartments in Denver
Find more places like
Parkside Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
Parkside Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:10 PM

Parkside Apartments

2300 W 76th Ave · (720) 399-7797
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2300 W 76th Ave, Denver, CO 80221

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2380 West 76th Ave · Avail. now

$1,254

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2380 West 76th Ave · Avail. now

$1,519

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 838 sqft

Unit 2380 West 76th Ave · Avail. now

$1,579

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 914 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Parkside Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
hot tub
online portal
playground

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $400 up to one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 (1 pet) $550 (2 pets)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Call for breed restrictions
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Parkside Apartments have any available units?
Parkside Apartments has 3 units available starting at $1,254 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does Parkside Apartments have?
Some of Parkside Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Parkside Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Parkside Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Parkside Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Parkside Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Parkside Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Parkside Apartments offers parking.
Does Parkside Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Parkside Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Parkside Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Parkside Apartments has a pool.
Does Parkside Apartments have accessible units?
No, Parkside Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Parkside Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Parkside Apartments has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

1170 Logan
1170 Logan St
Denver, CO 80203
1600 Glenarm
1600 Glenarm Pl
Denver, CO 80202
Alexan Cherry Creek
55 N Cook St
Denver, CO 80206
The Lafayette
1575 North Lafayette Street
Denver, CO 80205
Asbury Plaza Apartments
5170 E Asbury Ave
Denver, CO 80222
The Covington on Cherry Creek Apartments by Cortland
2234 S Trenton Way
Denver, CO 80231
Flats on 29th
455 29th St
Denver, CO 80205
The Werner
80 S Broadway
Denver, CO 80209

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 BedroomsDenver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly PlacesDenver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive PointsHampdenSpeerHampden SouthVirginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical CollegeCommunity College of DenverMetropolitan State University of DenverRegis University