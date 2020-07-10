All apartments in Denver
Find more places like LP1 Research - #1160.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
LP1 Research - #1160
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

LP1 Research - #1160

6980 East Girard Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Hampden
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6980 East Girard Avenue, Denver, CO 80224
Hampden

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
hot tub
online portal
sauna
6980 E Girard Ave Unit 303 Available 07/15/20 Renovated 2BD, 2BA South Denver Condo with Access to HOA Amenities, Near Shopping and Dining - Conveniently located just down the street from I-25 with easy access to both Downtown and the Denver Tech Center, this updated condo is a short walk to numerous restaurants, retail and parks. Complementing the high-end kitchen with upgraded appliances and finishes, additional alcove off the main living area and spacious balcony, enjoy one spot in the covered garage as well as access to wonderful HOA amenities including a clubhouse, fitness center, indoor and outdoor pools, hot tub, sauna, steam room and outdoor grills. Schedule a tour at keyrenterdenver.com.

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*One of the bathrooms is currently being renovated but will be finished shortly.
*Availability date could be sooner than mid July if needed.
*No smoking
*Up to 2 pets are negotiable.
*There is a monthly $30 HOA fee that includes water, sewer, trash, parking, common area maintenance and access to amenities.
*There is a refundable $200 HOA moving/damage/cleaning deposit.
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Listing Broker: Michael Gibson, michael@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE5834739)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does LP1 Research - #1160 have any available units?
LP1 Research - #1160 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does LP1 Research - #1160 have?
Some of LP1 Research - #1160's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is LP1 Research - #1160 currently offering any rent specials?
LP1 Research - #1160 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is LP1 Research - #1160 pet-friendly?
Yes, LP1 Research - #1160 is pet friendly.
Does LP1 Research - #1160 offer parking?
Yes, LP1 Research - #1160 offers parking.
Does LP1 Research - #1160 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, LP1 Research - #1160 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does LP1 Research - #1160 have a pool?
Yes, LP1 Research - #1160 has a pool.
Does LP1 Research - #1160 have accessible units?
No, LP1 Research - #1160 does not have accessible units.
Does LP1 Research - #1160 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, LP1 Research - #1160 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Croft
7200 E Evans Ave
Denver, CO 80224
Wellshire Apartments
2499 S Colorado Blvd
Denver, CO 80222
136 S Penn
136 S Pennsylvania St
Denver, CO 80209
Broadstone on 9th
4300 E 9th Ave
Denver, CO 80220
Parq on Speer
909 Bannock Street
Denver, CO 80204
The Black Swan
1380 Steele Street
Denver, CO 80206
Link 35
1220 35th St
Denver, CO 80205
One Observatory Park
2360 E Evans Ave
Denver, CO 80210

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University