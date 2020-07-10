LP1 Research - #1160

Amenities

6980 E Girard Ave Unit 303 Available 07/15/20 Renovated 2BD, 2BA South Denver Condo with Access to HOA Amenities, Near Shopping and Dining - Conveniently located just down the street from I-25 with easy access to both Downtown and the Denver Tech Center, this updated condo is a short walk to numerous restaurants, retail and parks. Complementing the high-end kitchen with upgraded appliances and finishes, additional alcove off the main living area and spacious balcony, enjoy one spot in the covered garage as well as access to wonderful HOA amenities including a clubhouse, fitness center, indoor and outdoor pools, hot tub, sauna, steam room and outdoor grills. Schedule a tour at keyrenterdenver.com.



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*One of the bathrooms is currently being renovated but will be finished shortly.

*Availability date could be sooner than mid July if needed.

*No smoking

*Up to 2 pets are negotiable.

*There is a monthly $30 HOA fee that includes water, sewer, trash, parking, common area maintenance and access to amenities.

*There is a refundable $200 HOA moving/damage/cleaning deposit.

*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Listing Broker: Michael Gibson, michael@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!



Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:



- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)

- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)

- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support



