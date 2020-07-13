All apartments in Denver
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
Economist
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:20 AM

Economist

1578 North Humboldt Street · (863) 270-2605
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1578 North Humboldt Street, Denver, CO 80218
City Park West

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Studio

Unit 1578-312 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,125

Studio · 1 Bath · 320 sqft

Unit 1578-305 · Avail. now

$1,139

Studio · 1 Bath · 340 sqft

Unit 1570-406 · Avail. Jul 22

$1,145

Studio · 1 Bath · 318 sqft

See 9+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 1570-412 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,595

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 588 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Economist.

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
gym
bike storage
internet access
Welcome home to the Economist. This newly constructed building is chock full of incredible amenities in Denvers Uptown neighborhood. Think: in-unit laundry, the latest appliance fixtures, and even a rooftop deck. With 1 beds and micro studio options, youre able to choose the amount of space that best-fits your lifestyle and needs. Not to mention, Uptown offers tons of great dining, entertainment, & nightlife options meaning youll never run out of new foods to eat & new places to explore.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $250
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Reserved.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Economist have any available units?
Economist has 13 units available starting at $1,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does Economist have?
Some of Economist's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Economist currently offering any rent specials?
Economist is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Economist pet-friendly?
No, Economist is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does Economist offer parking?
Yes, Economist offers parking.
Does Economist have units with washers and dryers?
No, Economist does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Economist have a pool?
No, Economist does not have a pool.
Does Economist have accessible units?
No, Economist does not have accessible units.
Does Economist have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Economist has units with dishwashers.
