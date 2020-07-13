Amenities
Welcome home to the Economist. This newly constructed building is chock full of incredible amenities in Denvers Uptown neighborhood. Think: in-unit laundry, the latest appliance fixtures, and even a rooftop deck. With 1 beds and micro studio options, youre able to choose the amount of space that best-fits your lifestyle and needs. Not to mention, Uptown offers tons of great dining, entertainment, & nightlife options meaning youll never run out of new foods to eat & new places to explore.