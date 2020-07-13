Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub garbage disposal oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking gym bike storage internet access

Welcome home to the Economist. This newly constructed building is chock full of incredible amenities in Denvers Uptown neighborhood. Think: in-unit laundry, the latest appliance fixtures, and even a rooftop deck. With 1 beds and micro studio options, youre able to choose the amount of space that best-fits your lifestyle and needs. Not to mention, Uptown offers tons of great dining, entertainment, & nightlife options meaning youll never run out of new foods to eat & new places to explore.