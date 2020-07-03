All apartments in Denver
Cooper Flats
Cooper Flats

325 East 18th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

325 East 18th Avenue, Denver, CO 80203
Downtown Denver

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
325 E. 18th Avenue #206 Available 02/01/20 Charming Renovated 1 Bedroom Condo in Historic Building! - Wonderful, charming building with tons of character! Great uptown, central location! 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo unit in beautifully redone building with historic character! This charming 1910 historic building was fully renovated in 1998. Located within walking distance of downtown offices and shops, great restaurants, and night-life. Close to Coors Field, LoHi, and more!

This is a 2nd floor, 1 bedroom unit with extra sunroom and office/dining area, carpet, french doors, and new efficient window a/c. The open kitchen has a breakfast bar, dishwasher, and disposal. Carpet and entry flooring was replaced a year ago and unit was painted within the last year.

Coin-op laundry on-site and a big extra storage unit in the basement. The building has street parking only, but residential parking permits are available free from the City of Denver. Additional parking spaces may be available at nearby lots in the area.

Rent is $1250 and includes gas (heat), water/sewer, trash, and expanded basic cable TV (thru March 2020), which you can upgrade for more services and high speed internet. You pay only electricity. Starry Internet also available in the building. No smoking unit. $100 Move in & $100 move-out fees payable condo association. Renter's Liability Insurance required. $100 Administrative fee due at lease signing. Contact Janet at SHOCKCOR INC. at 720-937-7754. Showings available Monday thru Friday.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4673178)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cooper Flats have any available units?
Cooper Flats doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does Cooper Flats have?
Some of Cooper Flats's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cooper Flats currently offering any rent specials?
Cooper Flats is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cooper Flats pet-friendly?
No, Cooper Flats is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does Cooper Flats offer parking?
Yes, Cooper Flats offers parking.
Does Cooper Flats have units with washers and dryers?
No, Cooper Flats does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Cooper Flats have a pool?
No, Cooper Flats does not have a pool.
Does Cooper Flats have accessible units?
No, Cooper Flats does not have accessible units.
Does Cooper Flats have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cooper Flats has units with dishwashers.

