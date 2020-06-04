Clarkson Street Apartments

Amenities

Located off of 5th and Clarkson in a great central part of Denver, Clarkson St. apartments is beautiful 4 flex home situated in a very quaint neighborhood just a short distance from Wash Park and Cheeseman Park, Cherry Creek Bike Trail, and many popular locations featuring entertainment, food and drink, and more! Just minutes from Light Rail Stations, Downtown Denver, and I-25, and within walking distance to nightlife and shopping on Broadway, Clarkson St. Apartments offers an unbeatable location for all your Denver needs! 1 and 2 bedrooms (1 bath) are available, ranging from 700-900 sq. ft. The complex features a full front and back yard, and a large shared back patio with grills and tables. Lawn maintenance is provided. Laundry facilities are on-site and parking is on and off street.