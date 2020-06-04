All apartments in Denver
Clarkson Street Apartments
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:15 AM

Clarkson Street Apartments

Open Now until 5pm
463 N Clarkson St · (205) 430-9352
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

463 N Clarkson St, Denver, CO 80203
Speer

Price and availability

VERIFIED 11 days AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Clarkson Street Apartments.

Amenities

cats allowed
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
Property Amenities
cats allowed
Located off of 5th and Clarkson in a great central part of Denver, Clarkson St. apartments is beautiful 4 flex home situated in a very quaint neighborhood just a short distance from Wash Park and Cheeseman Park, Cherry Creek Bike Trail, and many popular locations featuring entertainment, food and drink, and more! Just minutes from Light Rail Stations, Downtown Denver, and I-25, and within walking distance to nightlife and shopping on Broadway, Clarkson St. Apartments offers an unbeatable location for all your Denver needs! 1 and 2 bedrooms (1 bath) are available, ranging from 700-900 sq. ft. The complex features a full front and back yard, and a large shared back patio with grills and tables. Lawn maintenance is provided. Laundry facilities are on-site and parking is on and off street.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 Per Applicant
Deposit: 1 month rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
Cats
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 1
rent: $40/month
Parking Details: 1 spot per unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Clarkson Street Apartments have any available units?
Clarkson Street Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is Clarkson Street Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Clarkson Street Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Clarkson Street Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Clarkson Street Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Clarkson Street Apartments offer parking?
No, Clarkson Street Apartments does not offer parking.
Does Clarkson Street Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Clarkson Street Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Clarkson Street Apartments have a pool?
No, Clarkson Street Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Clarkson Street Apartments have accessible units?
No, Clarkson Street Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Clarkson Street Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Clarkson Street Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Clarkson Street Apartments have units with air conditioning?
No, Clarkson Street Apartments does not have units with air conditioning.
