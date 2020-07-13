Alton Green Apartments.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry extra storage garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar 24hr gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub internet access pet friendly garage parking 24hr concierge 24hr maintenance business center dog park package receiving playground

Alton Green offers peaceful, secluded living just minutes from the urban vibe of Cherry Creek or an easy commute to downtown or the Denver Tech Center. Youђll be wonderfully close to some of the cityђs best shopping centers, boutique shopping, dining, coffee shops and more. Or, if youђd rather walk or ride than shop, weђre located along the beautiful Highline Canal Trail. Alton Green is in the Cherry Creek School District. Our welcoming neighborhood will make you feel at home, and our unprecedented commitment to service will keep you happy you live here long after you move in. Our residents enjoy ample amenities and state of the art conveniences such as high speed internet access, big sunny over-sized windows and huge walk-in closets. Weђve added wood-burning fireplaces to keep things cozy and we offer spacious floor plans, central heat and air conditioning, and beautiful oak cabinetry in all our homes. We also offer stainless steel appliances, Berber carpet and 2 tone paint in select apartment homes, washers and dryers in all apartments, and patios and balconies with storage. Just outside your door youђll find lush landscaping, a beautifully remodeled clubhouse with free wi fi and complimentary Starbucks coffee bar in the internet lounge, 24 hour fitness center, tanning booth, sport court and sparkling pool. We are only minutes away from plenty of shopping and restaurants, and pets are welcome (call for details). Come visit us in person. Weђll be happy to show you around. After you have moved into Alton Green, be sure to take advantage of our resident referral program and get paid to choose your own neighbors.