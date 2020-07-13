All apartments in Denver
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:07 AM

Alton Green Apartments

8965 E Florida Ave · (970) 340-2014
Rent Special
Lease Today and Receive Up to $500 Off Your Move! *Select Homes.
Location

8965 E Florida Ave, Denver, CO 80247

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 05107 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,235

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

Unit 01303 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,265

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

Unit 09303 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,315

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 10205 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,482

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 08305 · Avail. Sep 16

$1,485

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 12305 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,486

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Alton Green Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
24hr gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
garage
parking
24hr concierge
24hr maintenance
business center
dog park
package receiving
playground
Alton Green offers peaceful, secluded living just minutes from the urban vibe of Cherry Creek or an easy commute to downtown or the Denver Tech Center. Youђll be wonderfully close to some of the cityђs best shopping centers, boutique shopping, dining, coffee shops and more. Or, if youђd rather walk or ride than shop, weђre located along the beautiful Highline Canal Trail. Alton Green is in the Cherry Creek School District. Our welcoming neighborhood will make you feel at home, and our unprecedented commitment to service will keep you happy you live here long after you move in. Our residents enjoy ample amenities and state of the art conveniences such as high speed internet access, big sunny over-sized windows and huge walk-in closets. Weђve added wood-burning fireplaces to keep things cozy and we offer spacious floor plans, central heat and air conditioning, and beautiful oak cabinetry in all our homes. We also offer stainless steel appliances, Berber carpet and 2 tone paint in select apartment homes, washers and dryers in all apartments, and patios and balconies with storage. Just outside your door youђll find lush landscaping, a beautifully remodeled clubhouse with free wi fi and complimentary Starbucks coffee bar in the internet lounge, 24 hour fitness center, tanning booth, sport court and sparkling pool. We are only minutes away from plenty of shopping and restaurants, and pets are welcome (call for details). Come visit us in person. Weђll be happy to show you around. After you have moved into Alton Green, be sure to take advantage of our resident referral program and get paid to choose your own neighbors.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 5-12 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $38
Deposit: $300 security deposit
Move-in Fees: $250 (admin fee)
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $250 flat rate
fee: $250 for 1 pet; $125 per additional pet
limit: 3 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: no aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Unassigned parking in an uncovered lot, included with rent; single detached garage: $100/month.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Alton Green Apartments have any available units?
Alton Green Apartments has 15 units available starting at $1,235 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does Alton Green Apartments have?
Some of Alton Green Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Alton Green Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Alton Green Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Lease Today and Receive Up to $500 Off Your Move! *Select Homes.
Is Alton Green Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Alton Green Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Alton Green Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Alton Green Apartments offers parking.
Does Alton Green Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Alton Green Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Alton Green Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Alton Green Apartments has a pool.
Does Alton Green Apartments have accessible units?
No, Alton Green Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Alton Green Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Alton Green Apartments has units with dishwashers.

