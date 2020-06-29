All apartments in Denver
9896 Martin Luther King Blvd

9896 Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

9896 Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard, Denver, CO 80238
Stapleton

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
dog park
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
9896 Martin Luther King Blvd Available 01/03/20 Evolve Real Estate: Beautiful townhome available January 3rd! - Fantastic 2-story townhome in Stapleton! Just across the street from Central Park & Central Park Rec Center w/ state-of-art weight room, pool & basketball courts. Access to 4 Community Pools! It's a GREAT location just steps from a bus stop, blocks from the Stapleton Town Center, Farmers Markets, Shopping & Dining. Easy access to Dog parks & all of the walking and running trails as well as an easy commute to Northfield Shopping Center, Downtown Denver, DTC, & DIA.

The main floor has an open plan with the bright kitchen flows into the living room with a fireplace and out onto the private backyard with stamped concrete patio.
The upper level features conveniently located laundry, two large bedrooms, and a full bathroom.

The townhome comes with one attached garage and tons of parking out front.

Pets are ok up to 2. Please inquire about additional fees and deposits.

To schedule a private showing, please text or email. To see more homes that we have, please visit www.evolvedenver.com.

(RLNE5328733)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9896 Martin Luther King Blvd have any available units?
9896 Martin Luther King Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 9896 Martin Luther King Blvd have?
Some of 9896 Martin Luther King Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9896 Martin Luther King Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
9896 Martin Luther King Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9896 Martin Luther King Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 9896 Martin Luther King Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 9896 Martin Luther King Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 9896 Martin Luther King Blvd offers parking.
Does 9896 Martin Luther King Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9896 Martin Luther King Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9896 Martin Luther King Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 9896 Martin Luther King Blvd has a pool.
Does 9896 Martin Luther King Blvd have accessible units?
No, 9896 Martin Luther King Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 9896 Martin Luther King Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 9896 Martin Luther King Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

