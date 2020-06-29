Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage gym pool dog park

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court dog park gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

9896 Martin Luther King Blvd Available 01/03/20 Evolve Real Estate: Beautiful townhome available January 3rd! - Fantastic 2-story townhome in Stapleton! Just across the street from Central Park & Central Park Rec Center w/ state-of-art weight room, pool & basketball courts. Access to 4 Community Pools! It's a GREAT location just steps from a bus stop, blocks from the Stapleton Town Center, Farmers Markets, Shopping & Dining. Easy access to Dog parks & all of the walking and running trails as well as an easy commute to Northfield Shopping Center, Downtown Denver, DTC, & DIA.



The main floor has an open plan with the bright kitchen flows into the living room with a fireplace and out onto the private backyard with stamped concrete patio.

The upper level features conveniently located laundry, two large bedrooms, and a full bathroom.



The townhome comes with one attached garage and tons of parking out front.



Pets are ok up to 2. Please inquire about additional fees and deposits.



To schedule a private showing, please text or email. To see more homes that we have, please visit www.evolvedenver.com.



(RLNE5328733)