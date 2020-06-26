All apartments in Denver
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

980 S. Dexter St.

980 South Dexter Street · No Longer Available
Location

980 South Dexter Street, Denver, CO 80246
Glendale

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d84c6c90aa ---- Apex 980 offers select renovated studios and 1-bedroom floor plans, located in the Virginia Village neighborhood. Remodeled apartments feature new flooring, lighting and fixtures, and in-wall air conditioner. Kitchens have been refreshed with granite counters and stainless appliances, including a microwave. Brand-new bathrooms feature designer tile and plenty of storage. The building offers shared decks, laundry facilities on-site, and 24-hour emergency maintenance. 2 pets are allowed, up to 35 lbs. each. The Virginia Village neighborhood is located in southeast Denver near the intersection of Colorado Blvd and I-25. Established in the 50s and 60s, this neighborhood contains an eclectic mix of mid-century homes, and features Ash Grove Park, Ellis Elementary School, and the Virginia Village library. Nearby you&rsquo;ll find plenty of restaurants such as Ester's Pub & Pizza, and Little Anita's, as well as shopping opportunities at Cherry Creek North Mall.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 980 S. Dexter St. have any available units?
980 S. Dexter St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 980 S. Dexter St. have?
Some of 980 S. Dexter St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 980 S. Dexter St. currently offering any rent specials?
980 S. Dexter St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 980 S. Dexter St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 980 S. Dexter St. is pet friendly.
Does 980 S. Dexter St. offer parking?
No, 980 S. Dexter St. does not offer parking.
Does 980 S. Dexter St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 980 S. Dexter St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 980 S. Dexter St. have a pool?
No, 980 S. Dexter St. does not have a pool.
Does 980 S. Dexter St. have accessible units?
No, 980 S. Dexter St. does not have accessible units.
Does 980 S. Dexter St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 980 S. Dexter St. does not have units with dishwashers.
