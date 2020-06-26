980 S. Dexter St.

Amenities

Apex 980 offers select renovated studios and 1-bedroom floor plans, located in the Virginia Village neighborhood. Remodeled apartments feature new flooring, lighting and fixtures, and in-wall air conditioner. Kitchens have been refreshed with granite counters and stainless appliances, including a microwave. Brand-new bathrooms feature designer tile and plenty of storage. The building offers shared decks, laundry facilities on-site, and 24-hour emergency maintenance. 2 pets are allowed, up to 35 lbs. each. The Virginia Village neighborhood is located in southeast Denver near the intersection of Colorado Blvd and I-25. Established in the 50s and 60s, this neighborhood contains an eclectic mix of mid-century homes, and features Ash Grove Park, Ellis Elementary School, and the Virginia Village library. Nearby you'll find plenty of restaurants such as Ester's Pub & Pizza, and Little Anita's, as well as shopping opportunities at Cherry Creek North Mall.