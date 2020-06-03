All apartments in Denver
Denver, CO
9783 West Stanford Avenue
Last updated August 23 2019 at 5:06 PM

9783 West Stanford Avenue

9783 West Stanford Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9783 West Stanford Avenue, Denver, CO 80123
Marston

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Littletons luxury paired homes are available to you with convenient and easy access to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, local parks and schools! 9783 W Stanford Avenue is a 2 level 3 bed 3.5 bath home! This 2233 sqft home features contemporary, high-end finishes and modern amenities! Residents will enjoy stainless steel whirlpool appliances, slab granite counters, new Eschelon cabinets, hardwood, and plush carpet flooring, the open concept family room with vaulted ceilings and gas fireplace, dual master suite with walk-in closet and attached master bath, a covered front porch, and rear patio, attached oversized 2 car garage, a large private fully fenced yard with sprinkler system, professional landscaping and much more! Stanford Commons is an exclusive community of energy-efficient homes, designed with sustainable features for healthy and efficient living. Residents will love being close to restaurants and entertainment in downtown Littleton while still living only minutes from the front range and hiking trails at Red Rocks in Morrison. Stanford Commons also boasts easy access to Hwy 285, I 470 and Santa Fe Drive. Just hop on the highway for a quick 20-minute drive to downtown Denver! Residents are responsible for all utilities. $45 grounds fee. Pets are negotiable with a $250 non-refundable pet deposit and $35 monthly pet rent (per pet). 12 month lease terms. Call today to set up your showing and be the first to live in this elegant new home! Please note that photos are of a similar model unit, layout and finishes may vary slightly.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9783 West Stanford Avenue have any available units?
9783 West Stanford Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 9783 West Stanford Avenue have?
Some of 9783 West Stanford Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9783 West Stanford Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9783 West Stanford Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9783 West Stanford Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 9783 West Stanford Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 9783 West Stanford Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9783 West Stanford Avenue offers parking.
Does 9783 West Stanford Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9783 West Stanford Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9783 West Stanford Avenue have a pool?
No, 9783 West Stanford Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9783 West Stanford Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9783 West Stanford Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9783 West Stanford Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9783 West Stanford Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
