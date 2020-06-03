9783 West Stanford Avenue

Amenities

Littletons luxury paired homes are available to you with convenient and easy access to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, local parks and schools! 9783 W Stanford Avenue is a 2 level 3 bed 3.5 bath home! This 2233 sqft home features contemporary, high-end finishes and modern amenities! Residents will enjoy stainless steel whirlpool appliances, slab granite counters, new Eschelon cabinets, hardwood, and plush carpet flooring, the open concept family room with vaulted ceilings and gas fireplace, dual master suite with walk-in closet and attached master bath, a covered front porch, and rear patio, attached oversized 2 car garage, a large private fully fenced yard with sprinkler system, professional landscaping and much more! Stanford Commons is an exclusive community of energy-efficient homes, designed with sustainable features for healthy and efficient living. Residents will love being close to restaurants and entertainment in downtown Littleton while still living only minutes from the front range and hiking trails at Red Rocks in Morrison. Stanford Commons also boasts easy access to Hwy 285, I 470 and Santa Fe Drive. Just hop on the highway for a quick 20-minute drive to downtown Denver! Residents are responsible for all utilities. $45 grounds fee. Pets are negotiable with a $250 non-refundable pet deposit and $35 monthly pet rent (per pet). 12 month lease terms. Call today to set up your showing and be the first to live in this elegant new home! Please note that photos are of a similar model unit, layout and finishes may vary slightly.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.