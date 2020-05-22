All apartments in Denver
964 Ogden Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

964 Ogden Street

964 North Ogden Street · No Longer Available
Location

964 North Ogden Street, Denver, CO 80218
Capitol Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/09649170bf ----
One Bedroom with TONS of Storage Space in the Cheesman Park Neighborhood!
Contact us
Rio-Real Estate
leasing
303-733-0487
leasing@rio-realestate.com

-Starbucks King Soopers within a few blocks
-Private back porch
-Street Parking
-Exposed Brick
-Hardwood flors

968-1 Ogden Street
12-Month Lease
$1200 Rent
$50 Flat Monthly Utility Fee (covers use of water, trash, gas, wastewater discharge, and heat)
Tenant billed independently for metered electricity use
$400 Security Deposit*
$45 Application Fee (per person)
$150 One-time Pet Fee Plus $40 Per-month Pet Rent for Dogs (one dog up to 50lbs okay.)
Sorry, NO cats!

* *Deposit subject to change pending credit and background screening results

QUALIFICATIONS
- Must make twice the amount of rent per month
- Have good established credit (min 2 open lines of credit in good standings)
- No collections
- No Rental Debt
- No Evictions
- No Criminal History
* We do not approve applicants by credit score. All applications are put into a specific algorithm that take all qualifications into account.

CONTACT US!
Rio-Real Estate
Leasing
303-733-0487
leasing@rio-realestate.com

Thank you very much for your time and interest!

Wash Park, Washington Park, Denver Country Club, Downtown Denver, Cherry Creek, Cherry Creek North, Cherry Creek Mall, Capitol Hill, Capital Hill, Cheesman Park, Platt Park, University of Denver, DU, Congress Park, City Park, Baker, Gov\'s Park, Governer\'s Park, Govnr\'s Park, Governor\'s Park, Cap Hill, Uptown, Downtown, Downtown Denver, One Bedroom, 1 Bedroom, 1 Bed, 1 BD, 1 BR, 1-bed, One Bedroom, One-bedroom, One Bed, One-bed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 964 Ogden Street have any available units?
964 Ogden Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 964 Ogden Street currently offering any rent specials?
964 Ogden Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 964 Ogden Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 964 Ogden Street is pet friendly.
Does 964 Ogden Street offer parking?
No, 964 Ogden Street does not offer parking.
Does 964 Ogden Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 964 Ogden Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 964 Ogden Street have a pool?
No, 964 Ogden Street does not have a pool.
Does 964 Ogden Street have accessible units?
No, 964 Ogden Street does not have accessible units.
Does 964 Ogden Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 964 Ogden Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 964 Ogden Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 964 Ogden Street does not have units with air conditioning.

