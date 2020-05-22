964 Ogden Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/09649170bf ----

One Bedroom with TONS of Storage Space in the Cheesman Park Neighborhood!

Contact us

Rio-Real Estate

leasing

303-733-0487

leasing@rio-realestate.com



-Starbucks King Soopers within a few blocks

-Private back porch

-Street Parking

-Exposed Brick

-Hardwood flors



968-1 Ogden Street

12-Month Lease

$1200 Rent

$50 Flat Monthly Utility Fee (covers use of water, trash, gas, wastewater discharge, and heat)

Tenant billed independently for metered electricity use

$400 Security Deposit*

$45 Application Fee (per person)

$150 One-time Pet Fee Plus $40 Per-month Pet Rent for Dogs (one dog up to 50lbs okay.)

Sorry, NO cats!



* *Deposit subject to change pending credit and background screening results



QUALIFICATIONS

- Must make twice the amount of rent per month

- Have good established credit (min 2 open lines of credit in good standings)

- No collections

- No Rental Debt

- No Evictions

- No Criminal History

* We do not approve applicants by credit score. All applications are put into a specific algorithm that take all qualifications into account.



CONTACT US!

Rio-Real Estate

Leasing

303-733-0487

leasing@rio-realestate.com



Thank you very much for your time and interest!



Wash Park, Washington Park, Denver Country Club, Downtown Denver, Cherry Creek, Cherry Creek North, Cherry Creek Mall, Capitol Hill, Capital Hill, Cheesman Park, Platt Park, University of Denver, DU, Congress Park, City Park, Baker, Gov\'s Park, Governer\'s Park, Govnr\'s Park, Governor\'s Park, Cap Hill, Uptown, Downtown, Downtown Denver, One Bedroom, 1 Bedroom, 1 Bed, 1 BD, 1 BR, 1-bed, One Bedroom, One-bedroom, One Bed, One-bed