9561 E 5th Ave
Last updated April 9 2020 at 11:54 PM

9561 E 5th Ave

9561 East 5th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9561 East 5th Avenue, Denver, CO 80230
Lowry Field

Amenities

granite counters
dogs allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr gym
playground
Gorgeous Lowry 3 Bed, 4 Bath home with almost 2600 SQ FT of Living Space! High end finishes, spacious floor plan, granite countertops, stainless appliances and upgrades throughout. The finished basement is outfitted as an in-law studio with kitchenette, walk-in closet and bathroom.

Perfectly situation home within Lowry located on a quite street backing to a green belt but walking distance to parks, running trails, playgrounds, 24 Hour fitness, Lowry Sports Complex, Lowry Beer Garden, restaurants and the town center.

Location convenient to downtown, DIA & Fitzsimons/Anschutz Medical Campus with easy access to I-70.  Available March 1st!  Small dogs OK, please no cats. Contact Lisa for a showing today! Available for immediate move-in. Professionally managed by Rivendell Real Estate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9561 E 5th Ave have any available units?
9561 E 5th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 9561 E 5th Ave have?
Some of 9561 E 5th Ave's amenities include granite counters, dogs allowed, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9561 E 5th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9561 E 5th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9561 E 5th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 9561 E 5th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 9561 E 5th Ave offer parking?
No, 9561 E 5th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 9561 E 5th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9561 E 5th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9561 E 5th Ave have a pool?
No, 9561 E 5th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9561 E 5th Ave have accessible units?
No, 9561 E 5th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9561 E 5th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 9561 E 5th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

