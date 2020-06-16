9561 E 5th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr gym playground

Gorgeous Lowry 3 Bed, 4 Bath home with almost 2600 SQ FT of Living Space! High end finishes, spacious floor plan, granite countertops, stainless appliances and upgrades throughout. The finished basement is outfitted as an in-law studio with kitchenette, walk-in closet and bathroom.



Perfectly situation home within Lowry located on a quite street backing to a green belt but walking distance to parks, running trails, playgrounds, 24 Hour fitness, Lowry Sports Complex, Lowry Beer Garden, restaurants and the town center.



Location convenient to downtown, DIA & Fitzsimons/Anschutz Medical Campus with easy access to I-70. Available March 1st! Small dogs OK, please no cats. Contact Lisa for a showing today! Available for immediate move-in. Professionally managed by Rivendell Real Estate.