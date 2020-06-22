All apartments in Denver
9391 W Stanford Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

9391 W Stanford Ave

9391 West Stanford Avenue · (303) 279-4100 ext. 702
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9391 West Stanford Avenue, Denver, CO 80123
Marston

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9391 W Stanford Ave · Avail. Aug 1

$2,057

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1452 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
9391 W Stanford Ave Available 08/01/20 Updated 3 bed, 3 bath, single family home - * Completely updated 3 bed, 3 bath, single family home a single car garage and lots of new! * Newer carpet! Newer Paint! Newer Light Fixtures! Newer Appliances! * Spacious rear patio * Open feeling floor plan with tons of light * Large master bedroom with updated private bathroom and dual closets! * 2 spacious secondary bedrooms * 3 Bathrooms * Large family room with cozy fireplace * Updated Kitchen with breakfast nook, ample cabinet/counter space * Formal living room * Extensive use of hardwood floors! * Washer and Dryer hookups * Quiet and well built *
-No smoking -No pets -Drug and crime free addendum to be signed with rental agreement ***** To apply go to: http://www.gorealestateco.com/rental-properties.html **** ***** Application fee of $45 per adult applicant ***** Marketed and managed by: GO Real Estate Company Inc. Co. Offered as an Equal Housing Opportunity Property

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5831341)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9391 W Stanford Ave have any available units?
9391 W Stanford Ave has a unit available for $2,057 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 9391 W Stanford Ave have?
Some of 9391 W Stanford Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9391 W Stanford Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9391 W Stanford Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9391 W Stanford Ave pet-friendly?
No, 9391 W Stanford Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 9391 W Stanford Ave offer parking?
Yes, 9391 W Stanford Ave does offer parking.
Does 9391 W Stanford Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9391 W Stanford Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9391 W Stanford Ave have a pool?
No, 9391 W Stanford Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9391 W Stanford Ave have accessible units?
No, 9391 W Stanford Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9391 W Stanford Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 9391 W Stanford Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
