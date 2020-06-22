Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated fireplace

9391 W Stanford Ave Available 08/01/20 Updated 3 bed, 3 bath, single family home - * Completely updated 3 bed, 3 bath, single family home a single car garage and lots of new! * Newer carpet! Newer Paint! Newer Light Fixtures! Newer Appliances! * Spacious rear patio * Open feeling floor plan with tons of light * Large master bedroom with updated private bathroom and dual closets! * 2 spacious secondary bedrooms * 3 Bathrooms * Large family room with cozy fireplace * Updated Kitchen with breakfast nook, ample cabinet/counter space * Formal living room * Extensive use of hardwood floors! * Washer and Dryer hookups * Quiet and well built *

-No smoking -No pets -Drug and crime free addendum to be signed with rental agreement ***** To apply go to: http://www.gorealestateco.com/rental-properties.html **** ***** Application fee of $45 per adult applicant ***** Marketed and managed by: GO Real Estate Company Inc. Co. Offered as an Equal Housing Opportunity Property



No Pets Allowed



