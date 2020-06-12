All apartments in Denver
929 South Raleigh Street - 1

929 South Raleigh Street · No Longer Available
Location

929 South Raleigh Street, Denver, CO 80219
Westwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
All utilities except for cable and internet are included in the rent! Recently painted and cleaned and ready for move in. There are washer and dryer hook ups available for in-unit laundry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 929 South Raleigh Street - 1 have any available units?
929 South Raleigh Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 929 South Raleigh Street - 1 have?
Some of 929 South Raleigh Street - 1's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 929 South Raleigh Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
929 South Raleigh Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 929 South Raleigh Street - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 929 South Raleigh Street - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 929 South Raleigh Street - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 929 South Raleigh Street - 1 offers parking.
Does 929 South Raleigh Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 929 South Raleigh Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 929 South Raleigh Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 929 South Raleigh Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 929 South Raleigh Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 929 South Raleigh Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 929 South Raleigh Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 929 South Raleigh Street - 1 has units with dishwashers.
