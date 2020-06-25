All apartments in Denver
9235 E Oxford Dr
9235 E Oxford Dr

9235 East Oxford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9235 East Oxford Drive, Denver, CO 80237
Hampden South

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
guest suite
Denver Townhouse with Private Covered Courtyard !! - Spacious 5 bed, 4 bath townhouse in Denver. This 2 story townhouse overlooks a common area and around the corner from the community garden. Open kitchen/dining area with beautiful hardwood floors and large breakfast bar. New French doors open to a private covered courtyard, perfect for entertaining.

Upper level boasts 4 bedrooms and 2 updated bathrooms to include the master and en suite bath. A finished basement offers great additional living space with an open rec room, guest suite, bath, and interior workshop. This unit includes 2 covered parking spaces and 1 guest space.

Centrally located to shopping, restaurants, and entertainment. Minutes from DTC and Cherry Creek State Park. Easy access to I-225, I-25 and just minutes from the Light Rail.

Pet rent 100.00 per month

Private Balcony

Call Today for your showing!!
720-474-2822
aerowoodpm.com

(RLNE4776484)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9235 E Oxford Dr have any available units?
9235 E Oxford Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 9235 E Oxford Dr have?
Some of 9235 E Oxford Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9235 E Oxford Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9235 E Oxford Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9235 E Oxford Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9235 E Oxford Dr is pet friendly.
Does 9235 E Oxford Dr offer parking?
Yes, 9235 E Oxford Dr offers parking.
Does 9235 E Oxford Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9235 E Oxford Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9235 E Oxford Dr have a pool?
No, 9235 E Oxford Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9235 E Oxford Dr have accessible units?
No, 9235 E Oxford Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9235 E Oxford Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 9235 E Oxford Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
