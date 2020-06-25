9235 E Oxford Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities community garden courtyard parking guest suite pet friendly

Denver Townhouse with Private Covered Courtyard !! - Spacious 5 bed, 4 bath townhouse in Denver. This 2 story townhouse overlooks a common area and around the corner from the community garden. Open kitchen/dining area with beautiful hardwood floors and large breakfast bar. New French doors open to a private covered courtyard, perfect for entertaining.



Upper level boasts 4 bedrooms and 2 updated bathrooms to include the master and en suite bath. A finished basement offers great additional living space with an open rec room, guest suite, bath, and interior workshop. This unit includes 2 covered parking spaces and 1 guest space.



Centrally located to shopping, restaurants, and entertainment. Minutes from DTC and Cherry Creek State Park. Easy access to I-225, I-25 and just minutes from the Light Rail.



Pet rent 100.00 per month



Private Balcony



Call Today for your showing!!

720-474-2822

aerowoodpm.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4776484)