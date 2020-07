Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Furnished - Single-family home near Wash Park, Bonnie Brae, and Gaylord Street shopping. Two bedroom, two bathroom home with an additional large family room in the basement. Private backyard with a concrete patio and a detached two-car garage. Updated kitchen with slab granite in kitchen and cherry cabinetry. Short term leases allowed.



This home feeds into some of the best Denver schools. Steele Elementary, Cory Merrill, Knight kindergarten/preschool.



(RLNE5362976)