9115 East Nassau Avenue

This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome in Denver will welcome you with 1,408 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, and an island. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, an open floor plan, lots of natural light, ceiling fans, walk in closets, and a washer and dryer in unit. Parking for this property are 2 carports.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio or community pool on the hot summer days. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Kennedy Dog Park. Also nearby are Target, Walmart, Benihana, Denver Tech Center, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25 and I-225.



Small pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes water, trash, and snow removal.



