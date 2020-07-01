All apartments in Denver
Location

9115 East Nassau Avenue, Denver, CO 80237
Hampden South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dogs allowed
carport
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
dog park
parking
pool
This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome in Denver will welcome you with 1,408 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, and an island. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, an open floor plan, lots of natural light, ceiling fans, walk in closets, and a washer and dryer in unit. Parking for this property are 2 carports.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio or community pool on the hot summer days. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Kennedy Dog Park. Also nearby are Target, Walmart, Benihana, Denver Tech Center, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25 and I-225.

Small pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes water, trash, and snow removal.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9115 East Nassau Avenue have any available units?
9115 East Nassau Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 9115 East Nassau Avenue have?
Some of 9115 East Nassau Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9115 East Nassau Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9115 East Nassau Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9115 East Nassau Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 9115 East Nassau Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 9115 East Nassau Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9115 East Nassau Avenue offers parking.
Does 9115 East Nassau Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9115 East Nassau Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9115 East Nassau Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 9115 East Nassau Avenue has a pool.
Does 9115 East Nassau Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9115 East Nassau Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9115 East Nassau Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9115 East Nassau Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

