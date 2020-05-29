9047 E Oxford Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 carport parking bbq/grill pet friendly

***To Schedule a showing and see the full walkthrough video please visit my website at www.sRENTs.com *** Don't miss out on this amazingly updated 4 bedroom condo (basement bedroom is non-conforming) & 3 1/2 baths. The eat-in kitchen is very large & has all updated stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a center island, & large food pantry. Also on the main floor is a living room, 1/2 bath, & entryway. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms & two baths including the master. The finished basement has a family room, laundry with included washer/dryer, 3/4 bath & bonus room w/ closet that could be used as a bedroom. (owner reserves a small locked storage room with personal items) There is a large covered patio that's fully enclosed that's perfect for your morning cup of coffee or a BBQ w/ friends. Includes 2 covered carport spots. Super fast commute to 225 and I-25. Pets considered with refundable pet deposit. Now showing for a quick move in. Credit 620+ Section 8 not accepted.