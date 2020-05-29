All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 9047 E Oxford Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
9047 E Oxford Drive
Last updated April 3 2019 at 8:59 PM

9047 E Oxford Drive

9047 East Oxford Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Hampden South
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9047 East Oxford Drive, Denver, CO 80237
Hampden South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
parking
bbq/grill
pet friendly
***To Schedule a showing and see the full walkthrough video please visit my website at www.sRENTs.com *** Don't miss out on this amazingly updated 4 bedroom condo (basement bedroom is non-conforming) & 3 1/2 baths. The eat-in kitchen is very large & has all updated stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a center island, & large food pantry. Also on the main floor is a living room, 1/2 bath, & entryway. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms & two baths including the master. The finished basement has a family room, laundry with included washer/dryer, 3/4 bath & bonus room w/ closet that could be used as a bedroom. (owner reserves a small locked storage room with personal items) There is a large covered patio that's fully enclosed that's perfect for your morning cup of coffee or a BBQ w/ friends. Includes 2 covered carport spots. Super fast commute to 225 and I-25. Pets considered with refundable pet deposit. Now showing for a quick move in. Credit 620+ Section 8 not accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9047 E Oxford Drive have any available units?
9047 E Oxford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 9047 E Oxford Drive have?
Some of 9047 E Oxford Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9047 E Oxford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9047 E Oxford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9047 E Oxford Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9047 E Oxford Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9047 E Oxford Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9047 E Oxford Drive offers parking.
Does 9047 E Oxford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9047 E Oxford Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9047 E Oxford Drive have a pool?
No, 9047 E Oxford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9047 E Oxford Drive have accessible units?
No, 9047 E Oxford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9047 E Oxford Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9047 E Oxford Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1600 Glenarm
1600 Glenarm Pl
Denver, CO 80202
The Lydian
2560 Welton St
Denver, CO 80205
Bell Denver Tech Center
4380 S Monaco St
Denver, CO 80237
Del Prado
1510 E 9th Ave
Denver, CO 80218
The Covington on Cherry Creek Apartments by Cortland
2234 S Trenton Way
Denver, CO 80231
Carriage Place
4875 DTC Blvd.
Denver, CO 80237
Pearl Apartments
7571 Technology Way
Denver, CO 80237
Monaco South
2280 S Monaco Pkwy
Denver, CO 80222

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University