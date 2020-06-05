901 South Alcott Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Come tour this great home located across the street from Huston Lake Park in Denver! This property is a corner lot with a lake view and features three bedrooms, one full bathroom, a separate laundry room with a washer and dryer, and beautiful hardwood floors throughout the main living areas. The kitchen features all the major appliances, tile flooring, updated tile backsplash, and many wood cabinets for storage. A breakfast nook is located just off the kitchen and includes windows that catch the early morning sun. The laundry room features floor to ceiling storage cabinets for all your extra accessories. A mudroom leads to the spacious backyard which is a great place to enjoy some Colorado sunshine. Tenants will also have a one car garage and storage unit available for use, both of which can be accessed through the alley. You will love the location of this home as it is in a quite neighborhood close to grocery stores and shopping. Commuting will be easy with quick access to I-25. You do not want to miss out on this opportunity so, apply today!



Pets: Not Allowed

Inclusions: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Washer, Dryer

Additional Features/Amenities: N/A

Utilities Included in Rent: Tenant Pays All

HOA Fees: Paid by owner

Parking: 1 Car Attached Garage

School District: Denver County 1



This property is currently vacant. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.



Total Cost to Move-in:

Application Fee: $50 per app

Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent

Leasing Administrative Fee: $200

Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)

First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in



Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/

Contact us to schedule a showing.