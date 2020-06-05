All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:44 PM

901 South Alcott Street

901 South Alcott Street · (720) 730-7186
Location

901 South Alcott Street, Denver, CO 80219
Athmar Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,745

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1051 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Come tour this great home located across the street from Huston Lake Park in Denver! This property is a corner lot with a lake view and features three bedrooms, one full bathroom, a separate laundry room with a washer and dryer, and beautiful hardwood floors throughout the main living areas. The kitchen features all the major appliances, tile flooring, updated tile backsplash, and many wood cabinets for storage. A breakfast nook is located just off the kitchen and includes windows that catch the early morning sun. The laundry room features floor to ceiling storage cabinets for all your extra accessories. A mudroom leads to the spacious backyard which is a great place to enjoy some Colorado sunshine. Tenants will also have a one car garage and storage unit available for use, both of which can be accessed through the alley. You will love the location of this home as it is in a quite neighborhood close to grocery stores and shopping. Commuting will be easy with quick access to I-25. You do not want to miss out on this opportunity so, apply today!

Pets: Not Allowed
Inclusions: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Washer, Dryer
Additional Features/Amenities: N/A
Utilities Included in Rent: Tenant Pays All
HOA Fees: Paid by owner
Parking: 1 Car Attached Garage
School District: Denver County 1

This property is currently vacant. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.

Total Cost to Move-in:
Application Fee: $50 per app
Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent
Leasing Administrative Fee: $200
Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)
First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 901 South Alcott Street have any available units?
901 South Alcott Street has a unit available for $1,745 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 901 South Alcott Street have?
Some of 901 South Alcott Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 901 South Alcott Street currently offering any rent specials?
901 South Alcott Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 901 South Alcott Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 901 South Alcott Street is pet friendly.
Does 901 South Alcott Street offer parking?
Yes, 901 South Alcott Street does offer parking.
Does 901 South Alcott Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 901 South Alcott Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 901 South Alcott Street have a pool?
No, 901 South Alcott Street does not have a pool.
Does 901 South Alcott Street have accessible units?
No, 901 South Alcott Street does not have accessible units.
Does 901 South Alcott Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 901 South Alcott Street has units with dishwashers.
