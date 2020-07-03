8984 E 29th Place

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dogs allowed garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard dog park parking playground pool dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9bd67da073 ---- *** Please visit WWW.TJCREALESTATE.COM for all current available listings. *** 2 Bedroom Loft, 2.5 Bathroom House with almost 1350 sq ft of living space located in the Westerly Creek neighborhood of Stapleton. Unique open floor plan features Great Room with gas fireplace and eat-in Kitchen with stainless appliances, Corian counters, breakfast bar and Dining Area. Hardwood floors throughout Main Level. His/Her closets in Master Bedroom. Spacious Loft can be used for Study, Play Area or Den. 2 car attached Garage; Great front porch and fenced front yard. Includes all appliances, ceiling fans and central air. Ideal location on landscaped courtyard block from Central Park! Close proximity to the six Community Pools, Central Park Recreation Center, Stapleton Town Center & East Bridge Town Center with Restaurants, Shops and Services, Light Rail Station,Tennis Courts, Dog Park, Walking Path/Greenbelt, Pocket Parks, Playgrounds, Westerly Creek/Bill Roberts/Swigert/High Tech/Isabella Bird/Denver Discovery/Northfield High/DSA/DSST schools. Convenient to Downtown, DIA, Northfield Shopping & Anschutz Medical Campus with Easy Access to I-70. Available August 15th Bike/Walk/Run Trails Dog Park Light Rail Station Multiple Parks And Playgrounds Six Community Pools Tennis Courts Top Denver Schools