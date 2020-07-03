All apartments in Denver
Last updated August 28 2019 at 4:28 PM

8984 E 29th Place

8984 East 29th Place · No Longer Available
Location

8984 East 29th Place, Denver, CO 80238
Stapleton

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
dog park
parking
playground
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9bd67da073 ---- *** Please visit WWW.TJCREALESTATE.COM for all current available listings. *** 2 Bedroom Loft, 2.5 Bathroom House with almost 1350 sq ft of living space located in the Westerly Creek neighborhood of Stapleton. Unique open floor plan features Great Room with gas fireplace and eat-in Kitchen with stainless appliances, Corian counters, breakfast bar and Dining Area. Hardwood floors throughout Main Level. His/Her closets in Master Bedroom. Spacious Loft can be used for Study, Play Area or Den. 2 car attached Garage; Great front porch and fenced front yard. Includes all appliances, ceiling fans and central air. Ideal location on landscaped courtyard block from Central Park! Close proximity to the six Community Pools, Central Park Recreation Center, Stapleton Town Center & East Bridge Town Center with Restaurants, Shops and Services, Light Rail Station,Tennis Courts, Dog Park, Walking Path/Greenbelt, Pocket Parks, Playgrounds, Westerly Creek/Bill Roberts/Swigert/High Tech/Isabella Bird/Denver Discovery/Northfield High/DSA/DSST schools. Convenient to Downtown, DIA, Northfield Shopping & Anschutz Medical Campus with Easy Access to I-70. Available August 15th Bike/Walk/Run Trails Dog Park Light Rail Station Multiple Parks And Playgrounds Six Community Pools Tennis Courts Top Denver Schools

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8984 E 29th Place have any available units?
8984 E 29th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 8984 E 29th Place have?
Some of 8984 E 29th Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8984 E 29th Place currently offering any rent specials?
8984 E 29th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8984 E 29th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 8984 E 29th Place is pet friendly.
Does 8984 E 29th Place offer parking?
Yes, 8984 E 29th Place offers parking.
Does 8984 E 29th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8984 E 29th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8984 E 29th Place have a pool?
Yes, 8984 E 29th Place has a pool.
Does 8984 E 29th Place have accessible units?
No, 8984 E 29th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 8984 E 29th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 8984 E 29th Place does not have units with dishwashers.

