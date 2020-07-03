8864 E 29th Place

Amenities

2 Bedroom Loft, 2.5 Bathroom House with over 1400 sq ft of living space located in the Westerly Creek neighborhood of Stapleton.



Unique open floor plan features Great Room and eat-in Kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counters, breakfast bar and Dining Area.



Hardwood floors throughout Main Level.



Both spacious Bedrooms have en-suite Bathrooms.



Bonus Loft can be used for Study, Play Area or Den.



Xeriscaped fenced side yard, large front porch and quaint fenced front yard.



2 car attached Garage; Plantation shutters; Central air; Ceiling fans; Laundry Room with full size washer/dryer.



Ideal location on landscaped courtyard block from Central Park!



Close proximity to the six Community Pools, Central Park Recreation Center, East 29th Ave Town Center & East Bridge Town Center with Restaurants, Shops and Services, Tennis Courts, Dog Park, Walking Path/Greenbelt, Pocket Parks, Playgrounds, Light Rail Station, Stanley Marketplace, Top Denver Schools: Westerly Creek/Bill Roberts/Swigert/High Tech/Isabella Bird/Denver Discovery/Northfield High/DSA/DSST schools.



Convenient to Downtown, DIA, Northfield Shopping & Anschutz Medical Campus with Easy Access to I-70.



Available Late March