8803 E 24th Place - 1

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/254f35e068 ---- ***Please visit WWW.TJCREALESTATE.COM to view all current listings.*** Very Stylish 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo with over 1000 sq ft of Living Space located in the South End Neighborhood of Stapleton across from the Puddle Jumper Pool and Park. Beautiful finishing touches throughout entire home! Hardwood floors flow through the common areas of this open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Eat In Kitchen includes granite counters and stainless steel appliances with spacious Dining Area. Great Room has beautiful gas fireplace, ceiling fan and built in entertainment nook. Spacious Master Suite includes Deco ceiling fan, custom shutter blinds and tiled Bathroom with oversized shower. 2 car attached Garage includes large, walk-in Storage closet with built in shelving. Central air; Covered front porch; Front loading washer/dryer. Great location across from Puddle Jumper Pool and blocks from Stanley Marketplace! Close proximity to Central Park Rec Center, Stapleton Town Center, East Bridge Town Center, Light Rail Station, 80-Acre Central Park, the other five Community Pools,Tennis Courts, Dog Park, Walking Path/Greenbelt, and some of Denver\'s top schools: Westerly Creek/Bill Roberts/Inspire/High Tech/Isabella Bird/Denver Discovery/Swigert/DSST/DSA schools. Location convenient to Northfield Shopping Mall, Downtown, DIA & Fitzsimons/Anschutz Medical Campus with easy access to I-70. No Pets Available August 2nd Bike/Walk/Run Trails Light Rail Station Multiple Parks And Playgrounds Six Community Pools Top Denver Schools