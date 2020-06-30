All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 8803 E 24th Place - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
8803 E 24th Place - 1
Last updated June 25 2019 at 11:15 AM

8803 E 24th Place - 1

8803 East 24th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Stapleton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8803 East 24th Place, Denver, CO 80238
Stapleton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
playground
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/254f35e068 ---- ***Please visit WWW.TJCREALESTATE.COM to view all current listings.*** Very Stylish 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo with over 1000 sq ft of Living Space located in the South End Neighborhood of Stapleton across from the Puddle Jumper Pool and Park. Beautiful finishing touches throughout entire home! Hardwood floors flow through the common areas of this open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Eat In Kitchen includes granite counters and stainless steel appliances with spacious Dining Area. Great Room has beautiful gas fireplace, ceiling fan and built in entertainment nook. Spacious Master Suite includes Deco ceiling fan, custom shutter blinds and tiled Bathroom with oversized shower. 2 car attached Garage includes large, walk-in Storage closet with built in shelving. Central air; Covered front porch; Front loading washer/dryer. Great location across from Puddle Jumper Pool and blocks from Stanley Marketplace! Close proximity to Central Park Rec Center, Stapleton Town Center, East Bridge Town Center, Light Rail Station, 80-Acre Central Park, the other five Community Pools,Tennis Courts, Dog Park, Walking Path/Greenbelt, and some of Denver\'s top schools: Westerly Creek/Bill Roberts/Inspire/High Tech/Isabella Bird/Denver Discovery/Swigert/DSST/DSA schools. Location convenient to Northfield Shopping Mall, Downtown, DIA & Fitzsimons/Anschutz Medical Campus with easy access to I-70. No Pets Available August 2nd Bike/Walk/Run Trails Light Rail Station Multiple Parks And Playgrounds Six Community Pools Top Denver Schools

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8803 E 24th Place - 1 have any available units?
8803 E 24th Place - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 8803 E 24th Place - 1 have?
Some of 8803 E 24th Place - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8803 E 24th Place - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
8803 E 24th Place - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8803 E 24th Place - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8803 E 24th Place - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 8803 E 24th Place - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 8803 E 24th Place - 1 offers parking.
Does 8803 E 24th Place - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8803 E 24th Place - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8803 E 24th Place - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 8803 E 24th Place - 1 has a pool.
Does 8803 E 24th Place - 1 have accessible units?
No, 8803 E 24th Place - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 8803 E 24th Place - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8803 E 24th Place - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lafayette
1575 North Lafayette Street
Denver, CO 80205
My Block Wash Park
255 Washington St
Denver, CO 80203
Gables Speer Blvd
255 E Speer Blvd
Denver, CO 80203
Rocket
1778 Gilpin St
Denver, CO 80218
Lowry Park
8501 E Alameda Ave
Denver, CO 80230
Radius Uptown Apartments
1935 N. Logan St
Denver, CO 80203
Line 28 at LoHi
1560 Boulder St
Denver, CO 80211
The Kasserman
2680 18th Street
Denver, CO 80211

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University