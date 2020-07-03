880 Dexter St 890

Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal dogs allowed recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities carpet garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym pool hot tub

Urban Studio in Hilltop Neighborhood - Property Id: 161373



Denver natives will tell you, Hilltop has always been hip. Walking distance to cool shops and restaurants, and a short drive from downtown Denver, our community has big, updated studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments with a retro-modern vibe. From the vinyl wood flooring, and new countertops, cabinetry, and appliances in the kitchen, to amenities like a resort-style pool, state-of-the-art fitness center, and dog park, there's nothing you need that we don't have.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/161373

Property Id 161373



(RLNE5461270)