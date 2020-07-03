All apartments in Denver
Denver, CO
880 Dexter St 890
Last updated February 11 2020 at 11:58 AM

880 Dexter St 890

880 Dexter Street · No Longer Available
Denver
Hale
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

880 Dexter Street, Denver, CO 80220
Hale

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dogs allowed
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
pool
hot tub
Urban Studio in Hilltop Neighborhood - Property Id: 161373

Denver natives will tell you, Hilltop has always been hip. Walking distance to cool shops and restaurants, and a short drive from downtown Denver, our community has big, updated studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments with a retro-modern vibe. From the vinyl wood flooring, and new countertops, cabinetry, and appliances in the kitchen, to amenities like a resort-style pool, state-of-the-art fitness center, and dog park, there's nothing you need that we don't have.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/161373
Property Id 161373

(RLNE5461270)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 880 Dexter St 890 have any available units?
880 Dexter St 890 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 880 Dexter St 890 have?
Some of 880 Dexter St 890's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 880 Dexter St 890 currently offering any rent specials?
880 Dexter St 890 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 880 Dexter St 890 pet-friendly?
Yes, 880 Dexter St 890 is pet friendly.
Does 880 Dexter St 890 offer parking?
No, 880 Dexter St 890 does not offer parking.
Does 880 Dexter St 890 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 880 Dexter St 890 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 880 Dexter St 890 have a pool?
Yes, 880 Dexter St 890 has a pool.
Does 880 Dexter St 890 have accessible units?
No, 880 Dexter St 890 does not have accessible units.
Does 880 Dexter St 890 have units with dishwashers?
No, 880 Dexter St 890 does not have units with dishwashers.

