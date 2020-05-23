875 Marion St 4

Amenities
This 2 bd/1 bth apartment rarely becomes available, but long-term tenant's job relocation brings your opportunity. Hardwood floors, completely new kitchen (floor, range, dishwasher, new high grade cabinets and countertop), fresh paint, brand new double-hung windows. You have a beautiful backyard just outside your door. In-building laundry, resident manager, and your utilities are paid. Quiet neighborhood, secure building, 1 block from RTD stop, grocery (King Soopers), coffee (Dazbog's, Starbuck's), and shops, and 2 1/2 blocks from Cheeseman Park. Please, no pets or smokers.
