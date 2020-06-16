All apartments in Denver
872 Pontiac Street

872 Pontiac Street · No Longer Available
Location

872 Pontiac Street, Denver, CO 80220
Montclair

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute home in Montclair for rent! ranch home that has a surprising amount of space! With two beds and two baths this home also includes hardwood floors, full basement with bonus living and secondary room, laundry, detached single car garage, fully fenced yard and is located just one block E of Kittredge park and a block W of Quebec St/ N of 8th providing good access to the growing amenities in the surrounding area!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 872 Pontiac Street have any available units?
872 Pontiac Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 872 Pontiac Street currently offering any rent specials?
872 Pontiac Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 872 Pontiac Street pet-friendly?
No, 872 Pontiac Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 872 Pontiac Street offer parking?
Yes, 872 Pontiac Street offers parking.
Does 872 Pontiac Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 872 Pontiac Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 872 Pontiac Street have a pool?
No, 872 Pontiac Street does not have a pool.
Does 872 Pontiac Street have accessible units?
No, 872 Pontiac Street does not have accessible units.
Does 872 Pontiac Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 872 Pontiac Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 872 Pontiac Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 872 Pontiac Street does not have units with air conditioning.
