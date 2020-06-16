872 Pontiac Street

Amenities

hardwood floors garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities parking garage

Cute home in Montclair for rent! ranch home that has a surprising amount of space! With two beds and two baths this home also includes hardwood floors, full basement with bonus living and secondary room, laundry, detached single car garage, fully fenced yard and is located just one block E of Kittredge park and a block W of Quebec St/ N of 8th providing good access to the growing amenities in the surrounding area!

Cute home in Montclair for rent! ranch home that has a surprising amount of space! With two beds and two baths this home also includes hardwood floors, full basement with bonus living and secondary room, laundry, detached single car garage, fully fenced yard and is located just one block E of Kittredge park and a block W of Quebec St/ N of 8th providing good access to the growing amenities in the surrounding area!