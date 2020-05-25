8600 E Alameda Ave Apt 21-103

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated walk in closets pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool

This Lovely 1st Floor Condo has been Completely UPDATED ~ 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Baths, ~ NEW Paint, NEW Carpet, NEW Ceramic Tile, mostly NEW Appliances ~ The MASTER SUITE has a Large Walk-in Closet and its own Private Bath with Large Soaker Tub ~ the Living Room and 2nd Bedroom open to a Good-sized PATIO with Extra Storage ~ it also has a Great FIREPLACE, Central Air and a WASHER & DRYER Included ~ Sorry no pets.



WOODSIDE VILLAGE Condos is a Lovely Development on the HIGHLINE CANAL Trail ~ and has a Great CLUBHOUSE, an Outdoor POOL, Walking Trails throughout and two Scenic PONDS.



GREAT LOCATION just SOUTH of LOWRY ~ on Alameda Ave, East of Quebec ~ EASY ACCESS to Lowry, Stapleton, 225, Anschutz Medical Campus, Highline Canal and Great Shopping on Havana St.



Location: 8600 E Alameda Ave, Woodside Village Condos

Available: Now

Rent: $1375

Security Deposit: $1375

Lease Term: 12 months

(no smoking, no pot, no pets)



For a showing call PAUL at Investor's Realty at 303-618-6378