Home
/
Denver, CO
/
8600 E Alameda Ave Apt 21-103
Last updated June 5 2019 at 7:43 AM

8600 E Alameda Ave Apt 21-103

8600 E Alameda Ave · No Longer Available
Location

8600 E Alameda Ave, Denver, CO 80247
Windsor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
This Lovely 1st Floor Condo has been Completely UPDATED ~ 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Baths, ~ NEW Paint, NEW Carpet, NEW Ceramic Tile, mostly NEW Appliances ~ The MASTER SUITE has a Large Walk-in Closet and its own Private Bath with Large Soaker Tub ~ the Living Room and 2nd Bedroom open to a Good-sized PATIO with Extra Storage ~ it also has a Great FIREPLACE, Central Air and a WASHER & DRYER Included ~ Sorry no pets.

WOODSIDE VILLAGE Condos is a Lovely Development on the HIGHLINE CANAL Trail ~ and has a Great CLUBHOUSE, an Outdoor POOL, Walking Trails throughout and two Scenic PONDS.

GREAT LOCATION just SOUTH of LOWRY ~ on Alameda Ave, East of Quebec ~ EASY ACCESS to Lowry, Stapleton, 225, Anschutz Medical Campus, Highline Canal and Great Shopping on Havana St.

Location: 8600 E Alameda Ave, Woodside Village Condos
Available: Now
Rent: $1375
Security Deposit: $1375
Lease Term: 12 months
(no smoking, no pot, no pets)

For a showing call PAUL at Investor's Realty at 303-618-6378

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8600 E Alameda Ave Apt 21-103 have any available units?
8600 E Alameda Ave Apt 21-103 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 8600 E Alameda Ave Apt 21-103 have?
Some of 8600 E Alameda Ave Apt 21-103's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8600 E Alameda Ave Apt 21-103 currently offering any rent specials?
8600 E Alameda Ave Apt 21-103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8600 E Alameda Ave Apt 21-103 pet-friendly?
No, 8600 E Alameda Ave Apt 21-103 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 8600 E Alameda Ave Apt 21-103 offer parking?
No, 8600 E Alameda Ave Apt 21-103 does not offer parking.
Does 8600 E Alameda Ave Apt 21-103 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8600 E Alameda Ave Apt 21-103 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8600 E Alameda Ave Apt 21-103 have a pool?
Yes, 8600 E Alameda Ave Apt 21-103 has a pool.
Does 8600 E Alameda Ave Apt 21-103 have accessible units?
No, 8600 E Alameda Ave Apt 21-103 does not have accessible units.
Does 8600 E Alameda Ave Apt 21-103 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8600 E Alameda Ave Apt 21-103 does not have units with dishwashers.
