Last updated June 8 2019 at 10:54 AM

860 S Yates

860 South Yates Street · No Longer Available
Location

860 South Yates Street, Denver, CO 80219
Westwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Updated 3Br Single Family Home Available June 1 - Superb brick 3BR/1BA home with many newer upgrades including furnace; hot water heater; roof and carpet; double pane vinyl windows; evaporative cooler; updated kitchen and bath; large backyard with Tuff Shed; covered patio and backs up to Westwood Park.

Within close proximity to an Elementary; Middle and High School as well as easy access to major highways and public transportation.

Please call Parkside with any questions at 303-722-4900 extension 2 and find applications online at www.ParksideRM.com.

The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting ParksideRm.com. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable.

Qualifications: 600 or above credit score, verifiable take home monthly income three times the rent, no evictions. No smoking inside.

(RLNE4844492)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 860 S Yates have any available units?
860 S Yates doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 860 S Yates have?
Some of 860 S Yates's amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 860 S Yates currently offering any rent specials?
860 S Yates is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 860 S Yates pet-friendly?
Yes, 860 S Yates is pet friendly.
Does 860 S Yates offer parking?
No, 860 S Yates does not offer parking.
Does 860 S Yates have units with washers and dryers?
No, 860 S Yates does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 860 S Yates have a pool?
No, 860 S Yates does not have a pool.
Does 860 S Yates have accessible units?
No, 860 S Yates does not have accessible units.
Does 860 S Yates have units with dishwashers?
No, 860 S Yates does not have units with dishwashers.
