860 S Yates

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Updated 3Br Single Family Home Available June 1 - Superb brick 3BR/1BA home with many newer upgrades including furnace; hot water heater; roof and carpet; double pane vinyl windows; evaporative cooler; updated kitchen and bath; large backyard with Tuff Shed; covered patio and backs up to Westwood Park.



Within close proximity to an Elementary; Middle and High School as well as easy access to major highways and public transportation.



Please call Parkside with any questions at 303-722-4900 extension 2 and find applications online at www.ParksideRM.com.



The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting ParksideRm.com. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable.



Qualifications: 600 or above credit score, verifiable take home monthly income three times the rent, no evictions. No smoking inside.



(RLNE4844492)