86 Lincoln

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors recently renovated internet access furnished

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

This 1st floor apartment is just renovated. Private entrance, beautifully furnished, stocked with smart tv, linens, towels, pots, pans, etc. In-unit washer and dryer.

Rent of $2,500 includes all utilities and Wi-Fi. The bedrooms, living, and kitchen have wood floor; the hallway and bathrooms have beautiful tile floor.



The current tenant was in a hurry to move-in (the construction of their new home was late) and there was no time to take photographs. I have the floor plan and you can visit our website, www.goodlivingdenver.com to view the quality work we do.