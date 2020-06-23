86 Lincoln

Amenities
This 1st floor apartment is just renovated. Private entrance, beautifully furnished, stocked with smart tv, linens, towels, pots, pans, etc. In-unit washer and dryer.
Rent of $2,500 includes all utilities and Wi-Fi. The bedrooms, living, and kitchen have wood floor; the hallway and bathrooms have beautiful tile floor.
The current tenant was in a hurry to move-in (the construction of their new home was late) and there was no time to take photographs. I have the floor plan and you can visit our website, www.goodlivingdenver.com to view the quality work we do.