All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 86 Lincoln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
86 Lincoln
Last updated December 26 2019 at 9:47 AM

86 Lincoln

86 N Lincoln St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Speer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

86 N Lincoln St, Denver, CO 80203
Speer

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
This 1st floor apartment is just renovated. Private entrance, beautifully furnished, stocked with smart tv, linens, towels, pots, pans, etc. In-unit washer and dryer.
Rent of $2,500 includes all utilities and Wi-Fi. The bedrooms, living, and kitchen have wood floor; the hallway and bathrooms have beautiful tile floor.

The current tenant was in a hurry to move-in (the construction of their new home was late) and there was no time to take photographs. I have the floor plan and you can visit our website, www.goodlivingdenver.com to view the quality work we do.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 86 Lincoln have any available units?
86 Lincoln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 86 Lincoln have?
Some of 86 Lincoln's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 86 Lincoln currently offering any rent specials?
86 Lincoln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 86 Lincoln pet-friendly?
No, 86 Lincoln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 86 Lincoln offer parking?
No, 86 Lincoln does not offer parking.
Does 86 Lincoln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 86 Lincoln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 86 Lincoln have a pool?
No, 86 Lincoln does not have a pool.
Does 86 Lincoln have accessible units?
No, 86 Lincoln does not have accessible units.
Does 86 Lincoln have units with dishwashers?
No, 86 Lincoln does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lydian
2560 Welton St
Denver, CO 80205
Cimarron
1240 Elizabeth Street
Denver, CO 80206
Highlands 32
3251 Lowell Blvd
Denver, CO 80211
Columbine East
1201 Columbine St
Denver, CO 80206
Radiant
2100 Welton Street
Denver, CO 80205
Monaco South
2280 S Monaco Pkwy
Denver, CO 80222
GARDENS AT CHERRY CREEK
225 S Harrison St
Denver, CO 80209
Acoma
816 Acoma St
Denver, CO 80204

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University