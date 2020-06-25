850 South Pearl Street

Amenities

Don't miss out on your chance to live in the Bethana Apartments in Platt Park, just a few blocks West of Wash Park! Bethana Apartments is on a corner lot and boasts a courtyard with a community grill for use by all residents, and on site coin operated laundry facilities. Unit #12 is 500 sq ft and is located on the upper level of the complex. This unit features private exterior access, hardwood flooring and a lockable storage unit! Tenants will enjoy that this building is located within walking distance of the light rail station and Whole Foods Market! Easy access to I 25 and shops restaurants on South Broadway and Old South Pearl Street! $70 monthly utility fee covers water, sewer, and trash. Residents are responsible for setting up gas & electricity in their own name. 1 pet max with Owner's approval with an additional $250 pet deposit a $35 a month pet rent. Please note: Photos may be of a similar model unit. Layout and finishes may vary slightly.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.