Last updated September 5 2019

850 South Pearl Street

Location

850 South Pearl Street, Denver, CO 80209
Washington Park West

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
bbq/grill
courtyard
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Don't miss out on your chance to live in the Bethana Apartments in Platt Park, just a few blocks West of Wash Park! Bethana Apartments is on a corner lot and boasts a courtyard with a community grill for use by all residents, and on site coin operated laundry facilities. Unit #12 is 500 sq ft and is located on the upper level of the complex. This unit features private exterior access, hardwood flooring and a lockable storage unit! Tenants will enjoy that this building is located within walking distance of the light rail station and Whole Foods Market! Easy access to I 25 and shops restaurants on South Broadway and Old South Pearl Street! $70 monthly utility fee covers water, sewer, and trash. Residents are responsible for setting up gas & electricity in their own name. 1 pet max with Owner's approval with an additional $250 pet deposit a $35 a month pet rent. Please note: Photos may be of a similar model unit. Layout and finishes may vary slightly.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 850 South Pearl Street have any available units?
850 South Pearl Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 850 South Pearl Street have?
Some of 850 South Pearl Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 850 South Pearl Street currently offering any rent specials?
850 South Pearl Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 850 South Pearl Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 850 South Pearl Street is pet friendly.
Does 850 South Pearl Street offer parking?
No, 850 South Pearl Street does not offer parking.
Does 850 South Pearl Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 850 South Pearl Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 850 South Pearl Street have a pool?
No, 850 South Pearl Street does not have a pool.
Does 850 South Pearl Street have accessible units?
No, 850 South Pearl Street does not have accessible units.
Does 850 South Pearl Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 850 South Pearl Street does not have units with dishwashers.
