8478 54th Place

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #949800.



This stunning 4 bedroom 4 bathroom home in Stapleton will welcome you with 2,458 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, an island, and granite countertops. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, washer and dryer in unit, and a finished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio or porch. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails such as Quilted Park, Praire Meadows Park and Cottonwood Gallery Park. Also nearby are Dicks Sporting Goods Park, Macys, GameWorks, Brothers Bar and Grill, Texas Road House, JCPenny, Harkins Theaters Northfield 18, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-70,I-25, and I-270.



Nearby schools include Willow Elementary School, DSST Middle School, and Northfield High School.



1 dog up to 35 pounds is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Sorry, no utilities are included.



