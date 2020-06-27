All apartments in Denver
Last updated August 13 2019 at 6:06 PM

8478 54th Place

8478 East 54th Place · No Longer Available
Location

8478 East 54th Place, Denver, CO 80266
Stapleton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #949800.

This stunning 4 bedroom 4 bathroom home in Stapleton will welcome you with 2,458 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, an island, and granite countertops. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, washer and dryer in unit, and a finished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio or porch. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails such as Quilted Park, Praire Meadows Park and Cottonwood Gallery Park. Also nearby are Dicks Sporting Goods Park, Macys, GameWorks, Brothers Bar and Grill, Texas Road House, JCPenny, Harkins Theaters Northfield 18, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-70,I-25, and I-270.

Nearby schools include Willow Elementary School, DSST Middle School, and Northfield High School.

1 dog up to 35 pounds is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Sorry, no utilities are included.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8478 54th Place have any available units?
8478 54th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 8478 54th Place have?
Some of 8478 54th Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8478 54th Place currently offering any rent specials?
8478 54th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8478 54th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 8478 54th Place is pet friendly.
Does 8478 54th Place offer parking?
Yes, 8478 54th Place offers parking.
Does 8478 54th Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8478 54th Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8478 54th Place have a pool?
No, 8478 54th Place does not have a pool.
Does 8478 54th Place have accessible units?
No, 8478 54th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 8478 54th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 8478 54th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
