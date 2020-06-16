All apartments in Denver
845 S Quitman St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

845 S Quitman St

845 South Quitman Street · (970) 500-5527
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

845 South Quitman Street, Denver, CO 80219
Westwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 845 S Quitman St · Avail. now

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 983 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
online portal
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
online portal
Cozy home with large fenced backyard! - Available for a 1 year lease!

This home has an updated kitchen & bathroom as well as fresh paint. The hardwood floors have recently been refinished to restore their beauty.
Nestled in a convenient location a few minutes away Belmar Commons, and Downtown Denver.
Huge Yard with Mature Shade Trees for outdoor activities.

HOW TO SCHEDULE A TOUR
*To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties.
*The Zillow 'Request a Tour' option is not currently available.

APPLICATION DETAILS
*Property Tour Required with at least 48hrs notice.
*Water, sewer, stormwater, and trash removal will be included in rent for an additional $75/month.
*Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person (see application Terms of Agreement for details).
*If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one month's gross rent is required.
*Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one month's gross rent is required.

TENANT QUALIFICATION CRITERIA
*Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required. *Complete criteria is available at: RentMeDenver.com
*Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No Large or Dangerous Dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.
*Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply

RESIDENT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!
*Residents are automatically enrolled in the Pioneer Property Management Resident Advantage Program for $30/month which includes:
*Liability & Renter's Insurance (property liability coverage of $100,000 and personal property up to $5,000)
*Furnace Filter Program (if property enrolled, to assist with lease requirements) *Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
*Online Portal (document storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
*24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support
*Home Purchase Credit Program (a portion of rent credited towards home purchase)

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.
If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

Pioneer Property Management

4175 Harlan St. #140 Wheat Ridge, CO 80033

RentMeDenver.com

(RLNE5135858)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 845 S Quitman St have any available units?
845 S Quitman St has a unit available for $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 845 S Quitman St have?
Some of 845 S Quitman St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 845 S Quitman St currently offering any rent specials?
845 S Quitman St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 845 S Quitman St pet-friendly?
Yes, 845 S Quitman St is pet friendly.
Does 845 S Quitman St offer parking?
No, 845 S Quitman St does not offer parking.
Does 845 S Quitman St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 845 S Quitman St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 845 S Quitman St have a pool?
No, 845 S Quitman St does not have a pool.
Does 845 S Quitman St have accessible units?
No, 845 S Quitman St does not have accessible units.
Does 845 S Quitman St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 845 S Quitman St has units with dishwashers.
