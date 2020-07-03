All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 31 2019

8410 E 29th Ave

8410 East 29th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8410 East 29th Avenue, Denver, CO 80238
Stapleton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
playground
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b38197501e ----
***Please visit WWW.TJCREALESTATE.COM for all of our current listings.***

2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhouse with over 1400 sq ft of living space located in the Westerly Creek neighborhood of Stapleton.

Walk in to a big statement Living Area with vaulted ceiling and floor to ceiling bay window.

Step up to beautiful wood floors and a spacious Kitchen with pantry, island, granite tile counters, and stainless appliances.

The Main Level also includes a Dining Area and Den with private balcony.

The Upper Level features Laundry with full size washer/dryer and two en-suite Bedrooms with private Bathrooms and walk-in closets. One suite has a both shower and huge soaking tub as well as a private balcony.

2 car attached, tandem Garage; Central air.

Splash in the Aviator pool or run around at Central Park - both are a couple blocks away!

Close proximity to the Stapleton Town Center, East Bridge Town Center, Founders Green, Light Rail, the other five Community Pools, Stanley Marketplace, Dog Park, 123 Acre Bluff Lake Nature Center, Tennis Courts, Open Space/Greenway/Walking-Biking Path (36 miles worth!)/Greenbelt, Central Park Rec Center and the Stapleton area?s highly rated public schools: Westerly Creek/Swigert/Denver Discovery/Bill Roberts/Isabella Bird/High Tech/DSA/DSST.

Location convenient to Northfield Shopping Center, Downtown, DIA & Fitzsimons/Anschutz Medical Campus with easy access to I-70.

NO PETS

Available May 1st

Bike/Walk/Run Trails
Dog Park
Light Rail Station
Multiple Parks And Playgrounds
Six Community Pools
Top Denver Schools
Walking Distance To Town Center

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8410 E 29th Ave have any available units?
8410 E 29th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 8410 E 29th Ave have?
Some of 8410 E 29th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8410 E 29th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8410 E 29th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8410 E 29th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 8410 E 29th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 8410 E 29th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8410 E 29th Ave offers parking.
Does 8410 E 29th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8410 E 29th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8410 E 29th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 8410 E 29th Ave has a pool.
Does 8410 E 29th Ave have accessible units?
No, 8410 E 29th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8410 E 29th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 8410 E 29th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

