8410 E 29th Ave

2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhouse with over 1400 sq ft of living space located in the Westerly Creek neighborhood of Stapleton.



Walk in to a big statement Living Area with vaulted ceiling and floor to ceiling bay window.



Step up to beautiful wood floors and a spacious Kitchen with pantry, island, granite tile counters, and stainless appliances.



The Main Level also includes a Dining Area and Den with private balcony.



The Upper Level features Laundry with full size washer/dryer and two en-suite Bedrooms with private Bathrooms and walk-in closets. One suite has a both shower and huge soaking tub as well as a private balcony.



2 car attached, tandem Garage; Central air.



Splash in the Aviator pool or run around at Central Park - both are a couple blocks away!



Close proximity to the Stapleton Town Center, East Bridge Town Center, Founders Green, Light Rail, the other five Community Pools, Stanley Marketplace, Dog Park, 123 Acre Bluff Lake Nature Center, Tennis Courts, Open Space/Greenway/Walking-Biking Path (36 miles worth!)/Greenbelt, Central Park Rec Center and the Stapleton area?s highly rated public schools: Westerly Creek/Swigert/Denver Discovery/Bill Roberts/Isabella Bird/High Tech/DSA/DSST.



Location convenient to Northfield Shopping Center, Downtown, DIA & Fitzsimons/Anschutz Medical Campus with easy access to I-70.



NO PETS



Available May 1st



