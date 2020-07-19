84 Spruce Street #405

Amenities
Available Now- 2 bed townhouse w/Garage near the Lowry Shops and Restaurants! - This 2 bed 2 bath townhouse is in an unbelievable location, just a quick walk from a variety of restaurants and bars!
Coming with tons of storage with an attached 2-car garage and plenty of closet space. Get cozy with a gas fireplace and hardwood floors on the main floor which includes the kitchen, dining, and living rooms. Two full bedrooms upstairs can both be utilized as masters, with walk-in closets and en-suite full bathrooms. Also coming with private balcony and washer/dryer.
(RLNE4704355)