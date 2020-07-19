All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 28 2019 at 12:48 PM

84 Spruce Street #405

84 Spruce St · No Longer Available
Location

84 Spruce St, Denver, CO 80230
Lowry Field

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available Now- 2 bed townhouse w/Garage near the Lowry Shops and Restaurants! - This 2 bed 2 bath townhouse is in an unbelievable location, just a quick walk from a variety of restaurants and bars!

Coming with tons of storage with an attached 2-car garage and plenty of closet space. Get cozy with a gas fireplace and hardwood floors on the main floor which includes the kitchen, dining, and living rooms. Two full bedrooms upstairs can both be utilized as masters, with walk-in closets and en-suite full bathrooms. Also coming with private balcony and washer/dryer.

Schedule your private tour today!

(RLNE4704355)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 84 Spruce Street #405 have any available units?
84 Spruce Street #405 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 84 Spruce Street #405 have?
Some of 84 Spruce Street #405's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 84 Spruce Street #405 currently offering any rent specials?
84 Spruce Street #405 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 84 Spruce Street #405 pet-friendly?
Yes, 84 Spruce Street #405 is pet friendly.
Does 84 Spruce Street #405 offer parking?
Yes, 84 Spruce Street #405 offers parking.
Does 84 Spruce Street #405 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 84 Spruce Street #405 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 84 Spruce Street #405 have a pool?
No, 84 Spruce Street #405 does not have a pool.
Does 84 Spruce Street #405 have accessible units?
No, 84 Spruce Street #405 does not have accessible units.
Does 84 Spruce Street #405 have units with dishwashers?
No, 84 Spruce Street #405 does not have units with dishwashers.
