8385 E 28th Avenue

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b2e0cdb032 ---- ***Please visit www.TJCRealEstate.com for all current available properties.*** 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom House with over 1500 sq ft of living space located in the Westerly Creek neighborhood of Stapleton. Gorgeous Master Suite with spacious closet with 5 piece Bath including a soaking tub. Kitchen with upgraded cabinets, hardwood floors, tile countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Central Air, optional security system, and 2 car attached Garage. Ideal location two blocks from the 80 acre Central Park and Aviator Pool. Close proximity to Stapleton Town Center and Founders Green, Central Park Rec Center, East Bridge Town Center, Light Rail, Stanley Marketplace, the other five Community Pools, Dog Park, Tennis Courts, Open Space/Greenway/Walking Path/Greenbelt, Central Park, and Westerly Creek/Denver Discovery/Swigert/HighTech/Isabella Bird/Bill Roberts/DSA/DSST schools. Location convenient to Northfield Shopping Center, Downtown, DIA & Fitzsimons/Anschutz Medical Campus with easy access to I-70. Available July 8th Bike/Walk/Run Trails Dog Park Light Rail Station Multiple Parks And Playgrounds Six Community Pools Tennis Courts Top Denver Schools