Last updated June 22 2019 at 1:32 PM

8385 E 28th Avenue

8385 E 28th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

8385 E 28th Ave, Denver, CO 80238
Stapleton

Amenities

hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
playground
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b2e0cdb032 ---- ***Please visit www.TJCRealEstate.com for all current available properties.*** 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom House with over 1500 sq ft of living space located in the Westerly Creek neighborhood of Stapleton. Gorgeous Master Suite with spacious closet with 5 piece Bath including a soaking tub. Kitchen with upgraded cabinets, hardwood floors, tile countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Central Air, optional security system, and 2 car attached Garage. Ideal location two blocks from the 80 acre Central Park and Aviator Pool. Close proximity to Stapleton Town Center and Founders Green, Central Park Rec Center, East Bridge Town Center, Light Rail, Stanley Marketplace, the other five Community Pools, Dog Park, Tennis Courts, Open Space/Greenway/Walking Path/Greenbelt, Central Park, and Westerly Creek/Denver Discovery/Swigert/HighTech/Isabella Bird/Bill Roberts/DSA/DSST schools. Location convenient to Northfield Shopping Center, Downtown, DIA & Fitzsimons/Anschutz Medical Campus with easy access to I-70. Available July 8th Bike/Walk/Run Trails Dog Park Light Rail Station Multiple Parks And Playgrounds Six Community Pools Tennis Courts Top Denver Schools

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8385 E 28th Avenue have any available units?
8385 E 28th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 8385 E 28th Avenue have?
Some of 8385 E 28th Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8385 E 28th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8385 E 28th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8385 E 28th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8385 E 28th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8385 E 28th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8385 E 28th Avenue offers parking.
Does 8385 E 28th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8385 E 28th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8385 E 28th Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8385 E 28th Avenue has a pool.
Does 8385 E 28th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8385 E 28th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8385 E 28th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8385 E 28th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

