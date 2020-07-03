All apartments in Denver
830 Dexter
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

830 Dexter

830 Dexter Street · No Longer Available
Location

830 Dexter Street, Denver, CO 80220
Hale

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
garbage disposal
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/cd9f9a508a ---- Dexter Apartments feature large 1-bedroom units in the Hale neighborhood, walkable to Rose Hospital and the new 9th and Colorado shopping district. These apartments offer plenty of closet space, newer carpeting and on-site laundry facilities. 2 cats are allowed (sorry, no dogs). Limited reserved parking is offered, subject to availability. Part of the Hale neighborhood, The Dexter Apartments are just a short walk from the new Trader Joe&rsquo;s, Snooze Eatery, and Rose Hospital, and are convenient to schools, public transportation and Congress and City Parks. 24 Hr Emergency Maintenance Air Conditioner Carpeted Living Area Controlled Access Disposal Lots Of Closet Space Near Bus Lines Near Rose Medical Center Pets Allowed Reserved Parking Stove (Gas) Window Blinds

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 830 Dexter have any available units?
830 Dexter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 830 Dexter have?
Some of 830 Dexter's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 830 Dexter currently offering any rent specials?
830 Dexter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 830 Dexter pet-friendly?
Yes, 830 Dexter is pet friendly.
Does 830 Dexter offer parking?
Yes, 830 Dexter offers parking.
Does 830 Dexter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 830 Dexter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 830 Dexter have a pool?
No, 830 Dexter does not have a pool.
Does 830 Dexter have accessible units?
No, 830 Dexter does not have accessible units.
Does 830 Dexter have units with dishwashers?
No, 830 Dexter does not have units with dishwashers.

