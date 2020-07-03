830 Dexter

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/cd9f9a508a ---- Dexter Apartments feature large 1-bedroom units in the Hale neighborhood, walkable to Rose Hospital and the new 9th and Colorado shopping district. These apartments offer plenty of closet space, newer carpeting and on-site laundry facilities. 2 cats are allowed (sorry, no dogs). Limited reserved parking is offered, subject to availability. Part of the Hale neighborhood, The Dexter Apartments are just a short walk from the new Trader Joe’s, Snooze Eatery, and Rose Hospital, and are convenient to schools, public transportation and Congress and City Parks. 24 Hr Emergency Maintenance Air Conditioner Carpeted Living Area Controlled Access Disposal Lots Of Closet Space Near Bus Lines Near Rose Medical Center Pets Allowed Reserved Parking Stove (Gas) Window Blinds