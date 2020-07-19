All apartments in Denver
8225 South Fairmount Drive
8225 South Fairmount Drive

8225 Fairmount Dr · No Longer Available
Location

8225 Fairmount Dr, Denver, CO 80247
Windsor

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fabulous 2 bedroom 2 bath upper level Condo in a great central location close to Cherry Creek. 1100 sq. ft. Large living room with dining annex featuring a wood burning fireplace, sky light for beautiful natural light and a south facing, enclosed patio area. Very large master suite with walk-in closet. Second bedroom is also large and has its own full private bathroom. Kitchen is well laid out appliances, dishwasher, oven, fridge/freezer & microwave. New cabinets and lots of work surface. Separate laundry area with its own washer & dryer in the unit. Complex is professionally run and features a well maintained pool and clubhouse. One reserved parking space, but plenty of additional adjacent guest spaces. Unit has gas forced air heat, and central air conditioning. Monthly rent covers water, trash, grounds maintenance and full use of all the facilities & outside pool. A very quiet and well-run community.
One years lease and one month security deposit required. AVAILABLE Immediately. Call Zara @ 303-953-8164 , 303-9576776 cell, for a private showing. Hurry this is a fabulous space, immaculately maintained.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8225 South Fairmount Drive have any available units?
8225 South Fairmount Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 8225 South Fairmount Drive have?
Some of 8225 South Fairmount Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8225 South Fairmount Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8225 South Fairmount Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8225 South Fairmount Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8225 South Fairmount Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8225 South Fairmount Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8225 South Fairmount Drive offers parking.
Does 8225 South Fairmount Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8225 South Fairmount Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8225 South Fairmount Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8225 South Fairmount Drive has a pool.
Does 8225 South Fairmount Drive have accessible units?
No, 8225 South Fairmount Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8225 South Fairmount Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8225 South Fairmount Drive has units with dishwashers.
