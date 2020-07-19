8225 South Fairmount Drive

Amenities

Fabulous 2 bedroom 2 bath upper level Condo in a great central location close to Cherry Creek. 1100 sq. ft. Large living room with dining annex featuring a wood burning fireplace, sky light for beautiful natural light and a south facing, enclosed patio area. Very large master suite with walk-in closet. Second bedroom is also large and has its own full private bathroom. Kitchen is well laid out appliances, dishwasher, oven, fridge/freezer & microwave. New cabinets and lots of work surface. Separate laundry area with its own washer & dryer in the unit. Complex is professionally run and features a well maintained pool and clubhouse. One reserved parking space, but plenty of additional adjacent guest spaces. Unit has gas forced air heat, and central air conditioning. Monthly rent covers water, trash, grounds maintenance and full use of all the facilities & outside pool. A very quiet and well-run community.

One years lease and one month security deposit required. AVAILABLE Immediately. Call Zara @ 303-953-8164 , 303-9576776 cell, for a private showing. Hurry this is a fabulous space, immaculately maintained.



