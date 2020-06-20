8060 East Girard Avenue ·

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool tennis court

***MOVE-IN FEE OF $250 AND $100 DEPOSIT REQUIRED ***



This gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Denver will welcome you with 1,050 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances and an island. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, lots of natural light, an open floor plan, a coin operated laundry on site, an extra storage locker, and access to the community pool, tennis court, and fitness center. Parking for is on street parking with the option of parking spot rentals.



Enjoy the beautiful weather of Colorado from the patio. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Goldsmith Gulch. Also nearby are Whole Foods, Target, Hooters, Stampede, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-225 and I-25.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Rent includes all utilities.



