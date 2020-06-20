All apartments in Denver
Location

8060 East Girard Avenue, Denver, CO 80231
Hampden

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
tennis court
***MOVE-IN FEE OF $250 AND $100 DEPOSIT REQUIRED ***

This gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Denver will welcome you with 1,050 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances and an island. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, lots of natural light, an open floor plan, a coin operated laundry on site, an extra storage locker, and access to the community pool, tennis court, and fitness center. Parking for is on street parking with the option of parking spot rentals.

Enjoy the beautiful weather of Colorado from the patio. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Goldsmith Gulch. Also nearby are Whole Foods, Target, Hooters, Stampede, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-225 and I-25.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Rent includes all utilities.

***MOVE-IN FEE OF $250 AND $100 DEPOSIT REQUIRED ***

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8060 East Girard Avenue have any available units?
8060 East Girard Avenue has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 8060 East Girard Avenue have?
Some of 8060 East Girard Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8060 East Girard Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8060 East Girard Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8060 East Girard Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8060 East Girard Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 8060 East Girard Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8060 East Girard Avenue does offer parking.
Does 8060 East Girard Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8060 East Girard Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8060 East Girard Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8060 East Girard Avenue has a pool.
Does 8060 East Girard Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8060 East Girard Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8060 East Girard Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8060 East Girard Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
