Last updated May 20 2019 at 8:28 PM

8048 E 23rd Ave

8048 East 23rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8048 East 23rd Avenue, Denver, CO 80238
Stapleton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
media room
pet friendly
Welcome to the amazing tricked out 5 bedroom home in the Stapleton neighborhood. This home offers a prime location near every neighborhood school, walking & biking trails, playground, grocery store and dining.
Main level begins with wide plank hardwood flooring, wainscoting, and plantation shutter throughout and is finished with high end stylish lighting and finishes. Along with a 2 car attached garage this home touts an awe-inspiring mud room. The Kitchen features slab granite, large island with breakfast nook, upgraded classic yet modern cabinets and Kitchen Aid stainless steel appliances with a 5-burner gas stove. The front of the house boasts a formal living room and dining room which connects to the kitchen with a butler pantry. French doors open to a main floor office with beaming natural light. Upstairs features 4 bedrooms and laundry room, the master suite features 2 walk in closets and spacious 5 piece spa bath with jetted tub and laundry room with over-sized high efficiency washer and dryer. The basement is finished with media room (A massive TV with surround will stay for the tenants to enjoy), an additional bedroom and 3/4 bath. Another fabulous feature is the tank-less water heater, so you will never run out of hot water. In the unfinished basement there is extra space for lots of storage or workout room. Backyard features deck with a vegetable garden box and playground with swing set, while all enclosed with fence for your furry friend. Solar has been installed so utility bills are very low. Alarm system is also included. This home is one of the nicest inside & out Stapleton has to offer and ready to enjoy!

Home Specifics:
Build 2007
Beds- 5
Baths- 2 full, 1 three-quarter (basement), 1 half (main floor)
Total rooms- 12
Interior space- 4,125 sq ft, 564 sq ft finished basement
Lot size- 4,356 sq ft
Parking- 2-car attached garage and street parking
Utilities: Heating- forced air, solar, natural gas (new high efficiency furnace Dec 2018)
Cooling- central air conditioning
Electricity- solar (included in rental price)
Water- public
Appliances- Dishwasher, garbage disposal, microwave, refrigerator, gas fireplace, new Samsung
washer & drier, security system, master bath with jetted tub
Outdoor space- Front porch, back deck/patio, fenced yard, vegetable garden boxes

(includes HOA fee & solar electricity- only have to pay natural gas and
water) Utility bills ~$50-200/month depending on use; utility bills available upon request)
TWO YEAR LEASE AVAILABLE AT DISCOUNT RATE $3750.00

More surrounding information listed on property website:
https://colorfulvirtualtours.gofullframe.com/bt/8048_E_23rd_Ave.html

Local Schools:
Denver Public Schools:
Westerly Creek Elementary School- Grades PK-5, 0.6mi, rated 9/10
William Bill Roberts Elementary and Middle School- Grades PK-8, 0.8mi, rated 9/10
McAuliffe International School (Middle)- Grades 6-8, 1.7mi, rated 8/10
Montessori Children's House of Denver- PK through middle school- 0.5mi

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

