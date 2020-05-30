8048 E 23rd Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system gym on-site laundry parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub media room pet friendly

Welcome to the amazing tricked out 5 bedroom home in the Stapleton neighborhood. This home offers a prime location near every neighborhood school, walking & biking trails, playground, grocery store and dining.

Main level begins with wide plank hardwood flooring, wainscoting, and plantation shutter throughout and is finished with high end stylish lighting and finishes. Along with a 2 car attached garage this home touts an awe-inspiring mud room. The Kitchen features slab granite, large island with breakfast nook, upgraded classic yet modern cabinets and Kitchen Aid stainless steel appliances with a 5-burner gas stove. The front of the house boasts a formal living room and dining room which connects to the kitchen with a butler pantry. French doors open to a main floor office with beaming natural light. Upstairs features 4 bedrooms and laundry room, the master suite features 2 walk in closets and spacious 5 piece spa bath with jetted tub and laundry room with over-sized high efficiency washer and dryer. The basement is finished with media room (A massive TV with surround will stay for the tenants to enjoy), an additional bedroom and 3/4 bath. Another fabulous feature is the tank-less water heater, so you will never run out of hot water. In the unfinished basement there is extra space for lots of storage or workout room. Backyard features deck with a vegetable garden box and playground with swing set, while all enclosed with fence for your furry friend. Solar has been installed so utility bills are very low. Alarm system is also included. This home is one of the nicest inside & out Stapleton has to offer and ready to enjoy!



Home Specifics:

Build 2007

Beds- 5

Baths- 2 full, 1 three-quarter (basement), 1 half (main floor)

Total rooms- 12

Interior space- 4,125 sq ft, 564 sq ft finished basement

Lot size- 4,356 sq ft

Parking- 2-car attached garage and street parking

Utilities: Heating- forced air, solar, natural gas (new high efficiency furnace Dec 2018)

Cooling- central air conditioning

Electricity- solar (included in rental price)

Water- public

Appliances- Dishwasher, garbage disposal, microwave, refrigerator, gas fireplace, new Samsung

washer & drier, security system, master bath with jetted tub

Outdoor space- Front porch, back deck/patio, fenced yard, vegetable garden boxes



(includes HOA fee & solar electricity- only have to pay natural gas and

water) Utility bills ~$50-200/month depending on use; utility bills available upon request)

TWO YEAR LEASE AVAILABLE AT DISCOUNT RATE $3750.00



More surrounding information listed on property website:

https://colorfulvirtualtours.gofullframe.com/bt/8048_E_23rd_Ave.html



Local Schools:

Denver Public Schools:

Westerly Creek Elementary School- Grades PK-5, 0.6mi, rated 9/10

William Bill Roberts Elementary and Middle School- Grades PK-8, 0.8mi, rated 9/10

McAuliffe International School (Middle)- Grades 6-8, 1.7mi, rated 8/10

Montessori Children's House of Denver- PK through middle school- 0.5mi