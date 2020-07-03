800 Perry Street

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e4117000f9 ---- This home is a one story cutie. It has new hardwood floors. A totally remodeled kitchen and bathroom with modern accents. It has new windows and a one car garage. There are two bedrooms and one bath. The washer and dryer is included in the spacious laundry room. The yard is fenced and is a terrific place to enjoy a lovely evening.