This home is a one story cutie. It has new hardwood floors. A totally remodeled kitchen and bathroom with modern accents. It has new windows and a one car garage. There are two bedrooms and one bath. The washer and dryer is included in the spacious laundry room. The yard is fenced and is a terrific place to enjoy a lovely evening.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
What amenities does 800 Perry Street have?
Some of 800 Perry Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
