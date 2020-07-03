All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 800 Perry Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
800 Perry Street
Last updated August 7 2019 at 4:35 PM

800 Perry Street

800 Perry Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

800 Perry Street, Denver, CO 80204
Villa Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e4117000f9 ---- This home is a one story cutie. It has new hardwood floors. A totally remodeled kitchen and bathroom with modern accents. It has new windows and a one car garage. There are two bedrooms and one bath. The washer and dryer is included in the spacious laundry room. The yard is fenced and is a terrific place to enjoy a lovely evening.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 Perry Street have any available units?
800 Perry Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 800 Perry Street have?
Some of 800 Perry Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 Perry Street currently offering any rent specials?
800 Perry Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 Perry Street pet-friendly?
No, 800 Perry Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 800 Perry Street offer parking?
Yes, 800 Perry Street offers parking.
Does 800 Perry Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 800 Perry Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 Perry Street have a pool?
No, 800 Perry Street does not have a pool.
Does 800 Perry Street have accessible units?
No, 800 Perry Street does not have accessible units.
Does 800 Perry Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 800 Perry Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Find a Sublet
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Bentley
1508 East 8th Avenue
Denver, CO 80218
Commons Park West
1550 Platte St
Denver, CO 80202
7/S Denver Haus
175 E 7th Ave
Denver, CO 80203
The Douglas
2300 Walnut St
Denver, CO 80205
Patina
65 Ogden St
Denver, CO 80218
South Josephine Apartments
2085 S Josephine St
Denver, CO 80210
Chestnut Ridge
3655 S Verbena St
Denver, CO 80237
Lawrence 5
3400 Lawrence Street
Denver, CO 80205

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University