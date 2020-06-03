All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 8 South Logan Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
8 South Logan Street
Last updated September 7 2019 at 3:25 AM

8 South Logan Street

8 S Logan St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Speer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8 S Logan St, Denver, CO 80209
Speer

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e038c9703b ---- Recently renovated, Infinity on Logan offers brand-new everything, from designer flooring to new kitchens with stainless appliances, to designer tile and vanities in the bathrooms. This 3-story exterior walkup contains mostly 1-bedrooms, and offers on-site laundry and reserved parking. Pets are allowed. Infinity?s central location offers a myriad of options to access the best of Denver?s neighborhoods. Bike to Washington Park, dine at Beatrice & Woodsley or Punch Bowl Social on S. Broadway, or get your daily caffeine dose at the nearby Cafe Europa. Other fine nearby establishments include The Hornet, Sweet Action Ice Cream, and Carmine?s on Penn, and Downtown Denver is just 5 minutes away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 South Logan Street have any available units?
8 South Logan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 8 South Logan Street have?
Some of 8 South Logan Street's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 South Logan Street currently offering any rent specials?
8 South Logan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 South Logan Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8 South Logan Street is pet friendly.
Does 8 South Logan Street offer parking?
Yes, 8 South Logan Street offers parking.
Does 8 South Logan Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 South Logan Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 South Logan Street have a pool?
No, 8 South Logan Street does not have a pool.
Does 8 South Logan Street have accessible units?
No, 8 South Logan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8 South Logan Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8 South Logan Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AMLI Riverfront Green
1750 Little Raven Street
Denver, CO 80202
Retreat at Water’s Edge
9999 E Yale Ave
Denver, CO 80231
Bank and Boston Lofts Apartments
817 17th St
Denver, CO 80202
Mosaic Apartments
7100 E Evans Ave
Denver, CO 80224
Cortland Gateway Park
4699 Kittredge St
Denver, CO 80239
B Street LoHi
1736 Boulder St
Denver, CO 80211
Ivy Crossing
2470 S Quebec St
Denver, CO 80231
Deerfield at Indian Creek Apartment Homes
1771 S Quebec Way
Denver, CO 80231

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University