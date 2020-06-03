8 South Logan Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e038c9703b ---- Recently renovated, Infinity on Logan offers brand-new everything, from designer flooring to new kitchens with stainless appliances, to designer tile and vanities in the bathrooms. This 3-story exterior walkup contains mostly 1-bedrooms, and offers on-site laundry and reserved parking. Pets are allowed. Infinity?s central location offers a myriad of options to access the best of Denver?s neighborhoods. Bike to Washington Park, dine at Beatrice & Woodsley or Punch Bowl Social on S. Broadway, or get your daily caffeine dose at the nearby Cafe Europa. Other fine nearby establishments include The Hornet, Sweet Action Ice Cream, and Carmine?s on Penn, and Downtown Denver is just 5 minutes away.