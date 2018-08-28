7936 E Mexico Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Rare opportunity to Lease this 4 Bed/3 Bath lovely home with a three car attached garage in Indian Creek! Outstanding wood floors throughout the entire home creates a rich look. The kitchen with granite and upgraded SS appliances plus gas stove also has walls of cabinetry, center island open to the family room and a large kitchen eating area. The family room has a fireplace with shelving and placement for your large TV. It opens to the back yard which is fenced, mature landscaping, patio, childrens play area and a storage unit. It is a lovely area to relax with the ample shade trees. The main floor also has a formal dining area, living room, 1/2 bath, laundry and access to the basement and garage. Upstairs are all 4 bedrooms including the master suite and 5 piece bath. There is another full bath on the upper level as well as walk-in closets and vaulted ceiling. There is a unfinished basement which is great for over-flow, storage etc. Over 3,500 Sq. Ft. and 2400 finished. Call Linda at 303-994-2689 for showings and go to rentdenvernow.com to make application. $50.00 application fee for all adults over 18.