Home
/
Denver, CO
/
7936 E Mexico Ave
Last updated September 20 2019 at 7:45 AM

7936 E Mexico Ave

7936 East Mexico Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7936 East Mexico Avenue, Denver, CO 80231
Indian Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Rare opportunity to Lease this 4 Bed/3 Bath lovely home with a three car attached garage in Indian Creek! Outstanding wood floors throughout the entire home creates a rich look. The kitchen with granite and upgraded SS appliances plus gas stove also has walls of cabinetry, center island open to the family room and a large kitchen eating area. The family room has a fireplace with shelving and placement for your large TV. It opens to the back yard which is fenced, mature landscaping, patio, childrens play area and a storage unit. It is a lovely area to relax with the ample shade trees. The main floor also has a formal dining area, living room, 1/2 bath, laundry and access to the basement and garage. Upstairs are all 4 bedrooms including the master suite and 5 piece bath. There is another full bath on the upper level as well as walk-in closets and vaulted ceiling. There is a unfinished basement which is great for over-flow, storage etc. Over 3,500 Sq. Ft. and 2400 finished. Call Linda at 303-994-2689 for showings and go to rentdenvernow.com to make application. $50.00 application fee for all adults over 18.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7936 E Mexico Ave have any available units?
7936 E Mexico Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 7936 E Mexico Ave have?
Some of 7936 E Mexico Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7936 E Mexico Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7936 E Mexico Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7936 E Mexico Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7936 E Mexico Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7936 E Mexico Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7936 E Mexico Ave offers parking.
Does 7936 E Mexico Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7936 E Mexico Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7936 E Mexico Ave have a pool?
No, 7936 E Mexico Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7936 E Mexico Ave have accessible units?
No, 7936 E Mexico Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7936 E Mexico Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7936 E Mexico Ave has units with dishwashers.
