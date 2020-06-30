All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 789 N Clarkson St 901.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
789 N Clarkson St 901
Last updated October 19 2019 at 12:07 PM

789 N Clarkson St 901

789 Clarkson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

789 Clarkson Street, Denver, CO 80218
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
elevator
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
online portal
pet friendly
789 N Clarkson St 901 Available 11/06/19 Beautiful 3BD, 2BA Capitol Hill Condo with 1 Assigned Garage Space - Fantastic layout in a premium location, this unit is ideal for the Denver resident who wants to make the most of living in the Mile High City. The unit is fully updated with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, and granite countertops. Incredible wrap-around windows encompass the entire unit resulting in tons of natural light and an open feel. Walk to numerous shops, restaurants, breweries, and coffee shops. Schedule a viewing @ Keyrenterdenver.com

*No smoking.
*Pets are negotiable.
*Fully furnished option available for $150 more per month
*There is an $80 monthly HOA fee covering water, sewer, trash, and gas
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE5224689)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 789 N Clarkson St 901 have any available units?
789 N Clarkson St 901 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 789 N Clarkson St 901 have?
Some of 789 N Clarkson St 901's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 789 N Clarkson St 901 currently offering any rent specials?
789 N Clarkson St 901 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 789 N Clarkson St 901 pet-friendly?
Yes, 789 N Clarkson St 901 is pet friendly.
Does 789 N Clarkson St 901 offer parking?
Yes, 789 N Clarkson St 901 offers parking.
Does 789 N Clarkson St 901 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 789 N Clarkson St 901 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 789 N Clarkson St 901 have a pool?
Yes, 789 N Clarkson St 901 has a pool.
Does 789 N Clarkson St 901 have accessible units?
No, 789 N Clarkson St 901 does not have accessible units.
Does 789 N Clarkson St 901 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 789 N Clarkson St 901 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pembrooke on the Green
10700 E Dartmouth Ave
Denver, CO 80014
Skyline 1801
1801 Arapahoe St
Denver, CO 80202
Cielo Apartments
6715 E Union Ave
Denver, CO 80237
Apres Apartment Homes
1503 S Galena Way
Denver, CO 80247
7/S Denver Haus
175 E 7th Ave
Denver, CO 80203
Hartley Flats
2749 Walnut St
Denver, CO 80205
Emerson Lofts
777 Emerson St
Denver, CO 80218
1520 S Albion
1520 South Albion Street
Denver, CO 80222

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University