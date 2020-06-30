Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar elevator gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage online portal pet friendly

789 N Clarkson St 901 Available 11/06/19 Beautiful 3BD, 2BA Capitol Hill Condo with 1 Assigned Garage Space - Fantastic layout in a premium location, this unit is ideal for the Denver resident who wants to make the most of living in the Mile High City. The unit is fully updated with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, and granite countertops. Incredible wrap-around windows encompass the entire unit resulting in tons of natural light and an open feel. Walk to numerous shops, restaurants, breweries, and coffee shops. Schedule a viewing @ Keyrenterdenver.com



*No smoking.

*Pets are negotiable.

*Fully furnished option available for $150 more per month

*There is an $80 monthly HOA fee covering water, sewer, trash, and gas

*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.

*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!



Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:



- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)

- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)

- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

(720) 547-6259



(RLNE5224689)