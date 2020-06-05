All apartments in Denver
Last updated August 29 2019 at 4:25 PM

787 Corona St

787 North Corona Street · No Longer Available
Location

787 North Corona Street, Denver, CO 80218
Capitol Hill

Amenities

parking
courtyard
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c88fb4502a ---- Contact Us: RIO Real Estate Leasing Windsor leasing@rio-realestate.com Phone: 303-733-0487 AMAZING CAP HILL LOCATION! Walk or bike to Cheesman Park, Whole Foods, Trader Joe\'s, King Soopers, Governor\'s Park Tavern, and tons of amazing restaurants and cafes! Unit includes one parking spot in back. 12-Month Lease $950 Rent 1 Storage Unit Included $50 Flat Monthly Utility Fee (covers use of water, trash, gas, wastewater discharge, and heat. tenant billed independently for metered electricity use.) $50 Parking Available $400 Security Deposit* $45 Application Fee (per person) No Pets, Please! QUALIFICATIONS - Must make twice the amount of rent per month - Have good established credit (min 2 open lines of credit in good standings) - No collections - No Rental Debt - No Evictions - No Criminal History **Deposit subject to change pending results of background check * We do not approve applicants by credit score. All applications are put into a specific algorithm that take all qualifications into account. If seeking a move date on or shortly after the listed date-of-availability please call (720) 441-2108 to schedule a tour and be prepared to state the full address of this unit when calling (787 Corona St). Also due to the extremely high call volume we kindly ask that you leave a voicemail if prompted. Thank you very much for your interest! Contact Us: RIO Real Estate Leasing Windsor leasing@rio-realestate.com Phone: 303-733-0487 *Pictures shown in this ad are to market the availability of the apartment(s) and the building itself. Pictures displayed in this ad may not be the exact unit, although they are similar. Please book a tour to ensure the floor plan of the apartment prior to leasing. * *approximate square footage *

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 787 Corona St have any available units?
787 Corona St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 787 Corona St currently offering any rent specials?
787 Corona St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 787 Corona St pet-friendly?
No, 787 Corona St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 787 Corona St offer parking?
Yes, 787 Corona St does offer parking.
Does 787 Corona St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 787 Corona St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 787 Corona St have a pool?
No, 787 Corona St does not have a pool.
Does 787 Corona St have accessible units?
No, 787 Corona St does not have accessible units.
Does 787 Corona St have units with dishwashers?
No, 787 Corona St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 787 Corona St have units with air conditioning?
No, 787 Corona St does not have units with air conditioning.
