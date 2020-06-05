Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c88fb4502a ---- Contact Us: RIO Real Estate Leasing Windsor leasing@rio-realestate.com Phone: 303-733-0487 AMAZING CAP HILL LOCATION! Walk or bike to Cheesman Park, Whole Foods, Trader Joe\'s, King Soopers, Governor\'s Park Tavern, and tons of amazing restaurants and cafes! Unit includes one parking spot in back. 12-Month Lease $950 Rent 1 Storage Unit Included $50 Flat Monthly Utility Fee (covers use of water, trash, gas, wastewater discharge, and heat. tenant billed independently for metered electricity use.) $50 Parking Available $400 Security Deposit* $45 Application Fee (per person) No Pets, Please! QUALIFICATIONS - Must make twice the amount of rent per month - Have good established credit (min 2 open lines of credit in good standings) - No collections - No Rental Debt - No Evictions - No Criminal History **Deposit subject to change pending results of background check * We do not approve applicants by credit score. All applications are put into a specific algorithm that take all qualifications into account. If seeking a move date on or shortly after the listed date-of-availability please call (720) 441-2108 to schedule a tour and be prepared to state the full address of this unit when calling (787 Corona St). Also due to the extremely high call volume we kindly ask that you leave a voicemail if prompted. Thank you very much for your interest! Contact Us: RIO Real Estate Leasing Windsor leasing@rio-realestate.com Phone: 303-733-0487 *Pictures shown in this ad are to market the availability of the apartment(s) and the building itself. Pictures displayed in this ad may not be the exact unit, although they are similar. Please book a tour to ensure the floor plan of the apartment prior to leasing. * *approximate square footage *