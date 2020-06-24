780 Bellaire Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities garage media room

Brand New 3 Bedroom - 8th & Colorado Blvd Area - Property Id: 80727



Brand new corner unit with lots of windows to enjoy the natural light. This unit is perfectly situated across the street from the new 9th & Colorado redevelopment district - a highly anticipated urban infill project sited on 26-acres and spanning 12-city-blocks. Across the street will be a brand new AMC Theatre currently under construction with shopping, parks and restaurants. This unit has a massive end unit roof deck with great views of downtown and mountains. This three-bedroom, three-full-and-one-half-bathroom townhome has over 2200 square feet, with clean and upscale finishes. Both upper level bedrooms have decks. A separate level of living room and bedroom can be setup with personal touches for their own space. A massive two-car garages for storing all your gear has a ceiling height of approximately 15'. Walking distance to Trader Joe and Rose Medical Center. 3-mins drive to Cherry Creek Mall, Denver Zoo and Museum. 10-mins drive to downtown.

No Pets Allowed



