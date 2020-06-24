All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 780 Bellaire Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
780 Bellaire Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

780 Bellaire Street

780 North Bellaire Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Hale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

780 North Bellaire Street, Denver, CO 80220
Hale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
media room
Brand New 3 Bedroom - 8th & Colorado Blvd Area - Property Id: 80727

Brand new corner unit with lots of windows to enjoy the natural light. This unit is perfectly situated across the street from the new 9th & Colorado redevelopment district - a highly anticipated urban infill project sited on 26-acres and spanning 12-city-blocks. Across the street will be a brand new AMC Theatre currently under construction with shopping, parks and restaurants. This unit has a massive end unit roof deck with great views of downtown and mountains. This three-bedroom, three-full-and-one-half-bathroom townhome has over 2200 square feet, with clean and upscale finishes. Both upper level bedrooms have decks. A separate level of living room and bedroom can be setup with personal touches for their own space. A massive two-car garages for storing all your gear has a ceiling height of approximately 15'. Walking distance to Trader Joe and Rose Medical Center. 3-mins drive to Cherry Creek Mall, Denver Zoo and Museum. 10-mins drive to downtown.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/80727
Property Id 80727

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4585848)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 780 Bellaire Street have any available units?
780 Bellaire Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 780 Bellaire Street have?
Some of 780 Bellaire Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 780 Bellaire Street currently offering any rent specials?
780 Bellaire Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 780 Bellaire Street pet-friendly?
No, 780 Bellaire Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 780 Bellaire Street offer parking?
Yes, 780 Bellaire Street offers parking.
Does 780 Bellaire Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 780 Bellaire Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 780 Bellaire Street have a pool?
No, 780 Bellaire Street does not have a pool.
Does 780 Bellaire Street have accessible units?
No, 780 Bellaire Street does not have accessible units.
Does 780 Bellaire Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 780 Bellaire Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Retreat at Water’s Edge
9999 E Yale Ave
Denver, CO 80231
Alexan20th
2080 California Street
Denver, CO 80205
Alta Springs
9888 E Vassar Dr
Denver, CO 80231
The Apartments at Denver Place
1880 Arapahoe St
Denver, CO 80202
Colewood
3860 Tennyson St
Denver, CO 80212
Studio LoHi
2555 17th St.
Denver, CO 80211
Ashley Union Station
1850 Chestnut Pl
Denver, CO 80202
Creekside Apartments
5250 E Cherry Creek South Dr
Denver, CO 80246

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University