775 S. Alton Way #9B

Updated Two Bedroom Condo In Windsor Gardens! 55 & Up Community! - Windsor Gardens is a Senior Community and you must be age 55+.

Beautiful area with plenty of activities, golf course, indoor/outdoor pool, bus service and much more.



This two bedroom, two bath, condo is approximately 1200s.f. with a covered lanai and newer windows. This condo has newer carpet, A/C and heat. Updated kitchen includes: refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, pantry and beautiful maple cabinets!

Features a spacious master bedroom with a walk-in closet and remodeled master bath. The second bedroom is great for a den or for guests. The bedrooms have plenty of storage.. The unit includes a 1-car garage with automatic opener, on-site laundry facility, elevators, and a community center. Amenities at Windsor Gardens including the wonderful clubhouse with indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a fitness center, restaurant, classes/activities and 9-hole golf course!



Utilities include water, sewer, garbage, and heat.



$1395 rent, $1000 deposit (wac), 8-12 month lease term, NO PETS and NO SMOKING $40 application fee per applicant.

Must gross 3 x's the amount of rent. Please no previous evictions!



To schedule a showing please go to www.atsmithco.com, click on the properties for rent tab, find this property, click on view details and fill out the information. An email and or text message will be sent to you with additional information regarding showing times. If you do not receive an email in 24 hours please check your spam or junk file.

For additional information please call Crystal Sierra 720-880-8798.



No Pets Allowed



