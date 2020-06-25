Amenities
KEY FEATURES
Year Built:1948
Sq Footage: 1440 sqft.
Bedrooms: 2 Bed
Bathrooms: 1 Baths
Parking: 2 car detached
Lease Duration:12-24 months (See Details Below)
Pets Policy: Pets welcome with $250 fee and pet rent.
Laundry: In House
Property Type: SFH
DESCRIPTION
This bright, cozy, 2 bedrooms + 1 bath home has been completely redone. 1440 square feet of one-level living. Kitchen has granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors throughout. French doors. Huge private sun room. 2-car garage with extra storage space off the alley. Fenced yard with darling deck area for entertaining. Great neighborhood! Walk to Saucy Noodle, Bonnie Brae Ice Cream, Wash Park, etc. All this and pets are welcome.
Neighborhood
Nearby schools include Bergamo Academy, Knight Fundamental School and St Vincent de Paul School. The closest grocery stores are King Soopers, Whole Foods Market and Casablanca International Market. Nearby coffee shops include Katherine's French Bakery & Cafe, ink! Coffee BB and Devil's Food Bakery. Nearby restaurants include Bonnie Brae Tavern, Inc., Brightmarten Restaurant & Bar and Bonnie Brae Ice Cream. 755 S Elizabeth St is near Bonnie Brae Park, City of Brest Park and Washington Park.
LEASE TERMS
No Smokers, $45 application fee per person, Tenant pays all utilities . Must have a credit score minimum of 600, no evictions, no apartment or utility collections. Sorry, we are not accepting section 8 at this time. Tenant must hold renters insurance. This fee varies by property. Please ask your property manager for more details.
Contact info:
Northpoint Asset Management
(RLNE4854228)