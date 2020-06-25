All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 29 2019 at 9:54 AM

755 S Elizabeth St

755 South Elizabeth Street · No Longer Available
Location

755 South Elizabeth Street, Denver, CO 80209
Belcaro

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
coffee bar
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
KEY FEATURES
Year Built:1948
Sq Footage: 1440 sqft.
Bedrooms: 2 Bed
Bathrooms: 1 Baths
Parking: 2 car detached
Lease Duration:12-24 months (See Details Below)
Pets Policy: Pets welcome with $250 fee and pet rent.
Laundry: In House
Property Type: SFH

DESCRIPTION
This bright, cozy, 2 bedrooms + 1 bath home has been completely redone. 1440 square feet of one-level living. Kitchen has granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors throughout. French doors. Huge private sun room. 2-car garage with extra storage space off the alley. Fenced yard with darling deck area for entertaining. Great neighborhood! Walk to Saucy Noodle, Bonnie Brae Ice Cream, Wash Park, etc. All this and pets are welcome.

Neighborhood
Nearby schools include Bergamo Academy, Knight Fundamental School and St Vincent de Paul School. The closest grocery stores are King Soopers, Whole Foods Market and Casablanca International Market. Nearby coffee shops include Katherine's French Bakery & Cafe, ink! Coffee BB and Devil's Food Bakery. Nearby restaurants include Bonnie Brae Tavern, Inc., Brightmarten Restaurant & Bar and Bonnie Brae Ice Cream. 755 S Elizabeth St is near Bonnie Brae Park, City of Brest Park and Washington Park.

LEASE TERMS
No Smokers, $45 application fee per person, Tenant pays all utilities . Must have a credit score minimum of 600, no evictions, no apartment or utility collections. Sorry, we are not accepting section 8 at this time. Tenant must hold renters insurance. This fee varies by property. Please ask your property manager for more details.

Contact info:

Northpoint Asset Management

(RLNE4854228)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 755 S Elizabeth St have any available units?
755 S Elizabeth St doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 755 S Elizabeth St have?
Some of 755 S Elizabeth St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters.
Is 755 S Elizabeth St currently offering any rent specials?
755 S Elizabeth St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 755 S Elizabeth St pet-friendly?
Yes, 755 S Elizabeth St is pet friendly.
Does 755 S Elizabeth St offer parking?
Yes, 755 S Elizabeth St offers parking.
Does 755 S Elizabeth St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 755 S Elizabeth St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 755 S Elizabeth St have a pool?
No, 755 S Elizabeth St does not have a pool.
Does 755 S Elizabeth St have accessible units?
No, 755 S Elizabeth St does not have accessible units.
Does 755 S Elizabeth St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 755 S Elizabeth St has units with dishwashers.
